The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has awarded funding to schools across Minnesota for two new grants to increase the amount of healthy local foods in school meals through its Farm to School programs.
Forty-six school districts received a total of $741,619 for purchasing Minnesota-grown and -raised foods to be used in school meal programs. This grant funding will leverage an additional $624,619 in purchases of Minnesota grown- and raised-foods, for nearly $1,366,239 in total investment.
The following local schools were awarded the Farm to School First Bite Mini-Grant, which is intended for school districts that have little to no experience with local procurement as part of a Farm to School programing:
- First Lutheran School, Glencoe, $5,000
- Holy Trinity Catholic School, Winsted, $14,926
These school districts received the Farm to School Full Tray Grant, which is intended for school districts that have some farm to School procurement experience:
- Dassel-Cokato Public Schools: $48,219
- Hutchinson Public Schools: $60,000
- Litchfield Public Schools: $53,733
Funding for this program is made available through the Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation (AGRI) program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors. For more information, visit farmtoschoolmn.org.