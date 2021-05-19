There's an old saying that when it rains, it pours. That's certainly true about summer live theater. Last year, we saw cancellation after cancellation. This year's it's just the opposite — all the local troupes are heading to the boards.
Hutchinson is offering several stage options this summer. Hutchinson Theatre Company is producing the comedy “Cheaper By the Dozen.” The script is adapted from the book by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey, published in 1948. It tells the story of the authors' childhood growing up in a family with 12 children. The book was later turned into a popular movie in 1950, with the sequel “Belles on Their Toes” in 1952. Show dates are July 15-17 and July 22-24 at New Century Academy in Hutchinson. Ticket information is available at hutchtheatre.org or call the Hutchinson Center for the Arts at 320-587-7278.
Hutchinson Theatre Company's YoungStars summer theater workshop is back with a new director — Erika Durheim. The four-week program provides hands-on stage experience for students who are entering fifth through ninth grade. This year's production is “Caught in the Web” by Brian D. Taylor, with shows Aug. 12-13 at New Century Academy in Hutchinson. For workshop registration information and tickets, visit the YoungStars Facebook page, hutchtheatre.org or call the Hutchinson Center for the Arts at 320-587-7278.
The Hutchinson Theatre Association is hosting its second summer of activities. Registration is through Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education at hutchinsonprce.maxgalaxy.net/browseactivities.aspx or call 320-587-2975.
Four programs are offered:
- “All the World's A Stage” Summer Theatre Camp directed by Cassie Jurgenson June 28 through July 9 at Masonic/West River Park, 1000 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. This class is for students who will be entering fifth through ninth grade.
- Middle School Master Class is directed by Erika Durheim July 12-14 at the RiverSong Stage and shelter, Masonic/West River Park, Hutchinson. This class is for students age 12-14.
- Camp Explore is directed by Cassie Jurgenson July 12-14 at Masonic/West River Park, Hutchinson. This program is for students age 7-9.
- High School Theatre Thursdays is directed by Erika Durheim. It begins June 17 and meets in Hutchinson High School Room 1580.
DASSEL-COKATO
The FungusAmongus Players are producing “The Taming of the Shrew” by William Shakespeare. The comedy is a play within a play with the theme of how women are treated and how it affects the characters.
The troupe introduced its first Shakespeare production in 2019 with “A Midsummer Night's Dream.” Rather than a series of weekend performances, the troupe took its show on the road with indoor and outdoor events in area communities. The plan is to continue this model. As of press time, the final schedule was not confirmed, but Hutchinson and Litchfield are both expected to host shows.
For those interested in acting, David Metcalf is directing with auditions 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, both at the Dassel History Center. The play has many male parts, so men are encouraged to audition. If you prefer to help backstage, volunteers are welcome. Visit the FungusAmongus Facebook page for more information.
LITCHFIELD
Litchfield Community Theatre returns with the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein show, “The Sound of Music.” Performance dates are 7 p.m. July 22-24, and 2 p.m. July 25, all at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium in Litchfield.
The 1959 stage musical, with music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, is adapted from the 1949 memoir "The Story of the Trapp Family Singers" by Maria von Trapp. It's the tale of a young Austrian postulant in Salzburg, Austria, in 1938, who is sent to the villa of a retired naval officer and widower to be governess to his children. After bringing love and music into the lives of the family, she marries the officer and, together with the children, finds a way to survive the loss of their homeland to the Nazis. The film of the same name was released in 1965 and went on to become the highest grossing film of the year, earning five Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.
Interested in auditioning? Adult auditions are 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, May 28, both at Bernie Aaker Auditorium. Group audition for all youth is 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Bernie Aaker Auditorium. To participate, you must have completed third grade. Callbacks begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29. To reserve an audition time, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.