Liquor Hutch

Liquor Hutch reported $7.33 million in sales in 2021. It was a dip from $7.68 million in 2020, but still much higher than usual.

Minnesota's municipal liquor stores continue to make record sales.

According to a 2021 report from the Office of the State Auditor, 212 stores owned by 171 cities sold $423 million in product in 2021, up 3.2% from 2020. This is the 26th straight year of record sales. 

