Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,797 degrees to 2,467 students at the end of the spring 2022 semester. The following local students graduated:

BROWNTON

  • Grace Draeger, Bachelor of Science, elementary education
  • Chase Schrupp, Bachelor of Science CE, civil engineering, magna cum laude

DASSEL

  • Morgan Ankrum, Bachelor of Science, applied health science, magna cu laude
  • Ashlie Salmela, Bachelor of Science, RN baccalaureate completion
  • Kayleen Tormanen, Bachelor of Science, elementary education, summa cum laude

GLENCOE

  • Leah Peterson, Bachelor of Science, communication disorders, summa cum laude
  • Leah Peterson, CERT, ASL certificate, summa cum laude

HUTCHINSON

  • Mikaela Alderink, Bachelor of Science, , summa cum laude
  • Mikaela Alderink, Bachelor of Science, psychology, summa cum laude
  • Jordan Anderson, Bachelor of Science, finance
  • Jordan Anderson, CERT,
  • Joseph Byron, MS, educational Leadership
  • Melanie Farrell, BBA, business administration, cum laude
  • Logan Hoff, Bachelor of Science, finance
  • Jada Koepke, Bachelor of Science, RN baccalaureate completion, summa cum laude
  • Agustin Mendoza, Bachelor of Science, exercise science
  • Jacob Nadeau, Bachelor of Science, Aautomotive engineering technology
  • Ally Petersen, Bachelor of Science, psychology, summa cum laude
  • Paige Schilling, Bachelor of Science, dental hygiene, magna cu laude
  • Ryan Schmidt, Bachelor of Science, finance

LESTER PRAIRIE

  • Jonathan Koehler, MAT, education
  • Julia Pelzel, Bachelor of Science, music education, magna cu laude

SILVER LAKE

  • MacKenzie Davis, Bachelor of Science, dental hygiene, summa cum laude
  • Alexis Fronk, Bachelor of Science, communication disorders, summa cum laude
  • Jackson Plekkenpol, Bachelor of Science, finance

WINSTED

  • Starrla Cray, MFA, Creative Writing, summa cum laude
  • Hannah Radtke-Scherping, Bachelor of Science, psychology, cum laude