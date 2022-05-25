Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,797 degrees to 2,467 students at the end of the spring 2022 semester. The following local students graduated:
BROWNTON
- Grace Draeger, Bachelor of Science, elementary education
- Chase Schrupp, Bachelor of Science CE, civil engineering, magna cum laude
DASSEL
- Morgan Ankrum, Bachelor of Science, applied health science, magna cu laude
- Ashlie Salmela, Bachelor of Science, RN baccalaureate completion
- Kayleen Tormanen, Bachelor of Science, elementary education, summa cum laude
GLENCOE
- Leah Peterson, Bachelor of Science, communication disorders, summa cum laude
- Leah Peterson, CERT, ASL certificate, summa cum laude
HUTCHINSON
- Mikaela Alderink, Bachelor of Science, , summa cum laude
- Mikaela Alderink, Bachelor of Science, psychology, summa cum laude
- Jordan Anderson, Bachelor of Science, finance
- Jordan Anderson, CERT,
- Joseph Byron, MS, educational Leadership
- Melanie Farrell, BBA, business administration, cum laude
- Logan Hoff, Bachelor of Science, finance
- Jada Koepke, Bachelor of Science, RN baccalaureate completion, summa cum laude
- Agustin Mendoza, Bachelor of Science, exercise science
- Jacob Nadeau, Bachelor of Science, Aautomotive engineering technology
- Ally Petersen, Bachelor of Science, psychology, summa cum laude
- Paige Schilling, Bachelor of Science, dental hygiene, magna cu laude
- Ryan Schmidt, Bachelor of Science, finance
LESTER PRAIRIE
- Jonathan Koehler, MAT, education
- Julia Pelzel, Bachelor of Science, music education, magna cu laude
SILVER LAKE
- MacKenzie Davis, Bachelor of Science, dental hygiene, summa cum laude
- Alexis Fronk, Bachelor of Science, communication disorders, summa cum laude
- Jackson Plekkenpol, Bachelor of Science, finance
WINSTED
- Starrla Cray, MFA, Creative Writing, summa cum laude
- Hannah Radtke-Scherping, Bachelor of Science, psychology, cum laude