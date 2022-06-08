The following local students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2022:
Hutchinson:
- Cody Andersen, construction management
- Noah Ishihara, film production
- Mercedes Miller, animation
Litchfield:
- Cheyenne Musolf, English, communication arts and literature
- Logan Nelson, project management
- Alyzabeth Vasquez, elementary inclusive education
Glencoe:
- Abby Gronlund, elementary inclusive education
- Reagan Spears, multimedia journalism
- Emma Petersen, entertainment industries and technology
Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.