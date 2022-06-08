News
micha360

The following local students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2022:

Hutchinson:

  • Cody Andersen, construction management
  • Noah Ishihara, film production
  • Mercedes Miller, animation

Litchfield:

  • Cheyenne Musolf, English, communication arts and literature
  • Logan Nelson, project management
  • Alyzabeth Vasquez, elementary inclusive education

Glencoe:

  • Abby Gronlund, elementary inclusive education
  • Reagan Spears, multimedia journalism
  • Emma Petersen, entertainment industries and technology

Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

