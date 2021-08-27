Entertainers showcased their artistic gifts at the 41st annual Talent Contest Aug. 22 at the McLeod County Fair. This year's winners were:
Pre-Teen Division:
- First place: Zola Renfro, singing "Think"*
- Second place: Aubrey Schmidt, dancing to "Ravenclaw"
- Third place: Lilian Olson, singing "God Bless America"
*Zola Renfro is representing another fair at the State Fair, so in this division, second and third place represented the McLeod County Fair at the State Fair.
Teen Division:
- First place: Rowan Jordahl, singing "My Petersburg"
- Second place: Libbie VanderVegt, dancing to "Roxie"
- Third place: Ariana Frank and Ava Ahlbrecht, singing "No Reason"
Open Class Division:
- First place: Logan Barat, singing "Somebody to Love"
- Second place: Danielle Enberg, ASL interpreting "God Bless the USA"
- Third place: Dorci Cerrato, storytelling/stand-up comedy
For this year only, both the first- and second-place winners in each category at the county fair level advanced to the Minnesota State Amateur Talent Contest. In case you didn't know, the McLeod County Fair was one of 30 county fairs to send their talent contest winners to the State Fair Amateur Talent Content.
For more information, visit mnstatefair.org/competitions/amateur-talent-contests/.