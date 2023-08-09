Working with the city of Hutchinson is quite an accomplishment, especially when it is done before graduating from high school.
Ariah Schmidt did just that when she took on painting one of the murals featured in the pARTicipate Hutchinson project. The painting, “Rubixcube,” is on display for all to see on the wall at Hager Jewelry, 138 Main St. S.
Schmidt learned about the pARTicipate Hutchinson mural art project from her mother, and while initially hesitant, she pushed past her comfort zone and submitted an entry.
“I’m usually very shy,” Schmidt said. “I don’t even like to talk about what I draw or post it online. But my mom told me to give it a thought, and I figured, ‘Why not attempt to break out of my shell?’ So I went to the class they did about painting murals. I learned a lot and submitted two designs — one I had made specifically for the project and another I had done a year ago.”
The pARTicipate Hutchinson mural project is a way to add some positive, symbolic art around the city that would exemplify the Hutchinson community, said Mary Hodson, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
More than 50 designs were submitted by artists, but with limited space and funds, only 14 could be chosen. The Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, with the help of Beth Gasser, an interior mural artist, narrowed the entries to 20 based on those that fit the theme. From there, the 14 building owners on whose walls the art would be painted weighed in on which ones they liked.
Schmidt got into art when she was 8 or 9 years old.
“I’ve always really liked art and drawing and how people can just do it,” Schmidt said. “So I grabbed a ‘how to draw’ book and headed to my grandma’s house, and I was like, ‘Grandma, how do you draw a dragon?’ She didn’t know, but she showed me how to follow the book.”
Schmidt said she draws a lot of inspiration from her traveling with her family.
“We’ve been to places like Tennessee, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and the Colorado mountains,” she said. “Just these really serene places with cool wildlife. I remember those places whenever I draw mountains or animals. I like drawing animals a lot, and I find it to be therapeutic doing all the layers.”
From learning to draw from a book to now painting a mural, Schmidt has come a long way.
“I’ve never painted a mural before,” Schmidt said. “I do a lot of drawing, realism, pastels, and watercolors because I find it relaxing. I find that stuff fun, and I enjoy how free flowing it is. The mural has been a very different experience.
“The paint had a different feel,” she continued. “And because I couldn’t get the projector to work I had to do the outline in chalk. It turned out surprisingly well, considering I free-handed it.”
Schmidt said she learned a lot from this experience.
“It’s a good way to get out of my comfort zone and learn how to push myself a little more and I’ve learned I can do it. Even though things might not work out completely. I can still do this.
“One thing I want to pass along is if anyone wants to get into art to just go for it,” she said. “You don’t have to do things a certain way — you can do what you want and learn other (techniques) along the way. All you have to do is buckle down and just say OK, I’m going to be mad for a few hours, but we’re going to understand this.”