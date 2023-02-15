If you're looking for an antidote to cabin fever, let your fingers do your walking. Tickets are on sale for two local productions: Litchfield Community Theatre's "Clue" and the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato's "Endings: An Evening of One-Act Plays."

But before we get to those stage productions, let's talk about the Hutchinson Theatre Company. After a two-year hiatus, the group came back Saturday night with a gala that drew a crowd at Art's Place in downtown Hutchinson. Guests were feted to appetizers and signature drinks by Elbows Allowed, a catering firm in Cokato, and an interactive murder mystery that challenged guests to figure out whodunit. 

