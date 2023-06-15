A Hutchinson woman has been accused of embezzling $2.06 million from a Hutchinson business at which she was employed.

Jennifer Lee Rath, 52, has been charged with felony mail fraud, according to a document filed in the United States District Court of Minnesota,. Documents describe a "scheme to defraud" that ranged from at least August 2013 to December 2019, and involved the use of the United States Postal Service. The case was investigated by the FBI after it was reported to the Hutchinson police.

