A Hutchinson woman has been accused of embezzling $2.06 million from a Hutchinson business at which she was employed.
Jennifer Lee Rath, 52, has been charged with felony mail fraud, according to a document filed in the United States District Court of Minnesota,. Documents describe a "scheme to defraud" that ranged from at least August 2013 to December 2019, and involved the use of the United States Postal Service. The case was investigated by the FBI after it was reported to the Hutchinson police.
"Specifically, on or about Oct. 7, 2016 ... the defendant mailed a $14,411.48 check via the United States Postal Service to Citibank in a manner that affected a financial institution," reads the court filing. "Although the check was signed to pay a purported business liability of R&R, the funds were credited and applied against the defendant's personal credit card debt."
Rath is described in the filing as having worked as a financial controller at R&R Excavating, a company that focused on highway resurfacing and repairs and required its employees to purchase large amounts of raw materials to do business.
"Rath held primarily responsibility for managing R&R's payroll, accounts receivable, accounts payable, company credit cards and corporate bank accounts," the file reads. "These responsibilities included reconciling R&R's finances and ensuring it paid its liabilities. Although Rath occasionally processed electronic fund transfers from R&R's bank accounts, she primarily used an in-house printer to cut checks for the owner's signature. However, R&R also provided Rath with a stamp of the owner's signature to use if the owner was unavailable."
Rath used this position to embezzle funds by cutting checks claimed to be for R&R, but were manipulated, the file claims. The checks were mailed to "pay her own personal debts and liabilities, or cover other personal expenses." Personal expenses also were allegedly charged to company credit cards.
The complaint calls for Rath to, upon conviction, forfeit to the United States property derived from the alleged fraud.
"If any of the above-described forfeitable property is unavailable for forfeiture, the United States intends to seek the forfeiture of substitute property," states the file.
Along with the informational document filed June 13, a second document including defendant information was filed. A summons was filed June 14.