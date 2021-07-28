After a year of isolation, it's time to get out of the house and meet your neighbors. One way to do so is during National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year's festivities, 21 neighborhood gatherings are planned this year in Hutchinson. Options range from private, residents-only get-togethers to the big bash at Grace Lutheran Church, which bills itself as “the largest and best block party in town."
Whether it's a dish to pass, root beer floats, games with prizes or sandwiches and chips, these events bring people together. It's a fun and easy way to build fellowship as well as protect your community by getting to know your neighbors.
Continuing a tradition that began with local National Night Out observances, emergency responders from Hutchinson police, fire and ambulance services will make personal appearances at as many events as possible to explain their work and their vehicles’ life-saving equipment. Children can look forward to such police giveaways as mood pencils, stickers and public safety activities/coloring books. The books feature tips on home and fire safety, calling 911, dealing with bullying and other concerns. This is a hands-on opportunity to learn more about the safety of your neighborhood and what you can do to help local law enforcement.
Coordinating National Night Out events is Hutchinson Connects. You may also know it as the Hutchinson Connect Wholeheartedly Committee an informal group of volunteers who promote activities that bring people together, including National Night Out; One Book, One Community; the Kind Neighbor Spotlight and Little Free Libraries. The group, which has been around for more than 10 years, was known early on as Heart of Hutch, a grass-roots "movement" established in 2010 to support activities that help Hutchinson residents live well.
National Night Out dates to the 1980s. The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The first year involved 2 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. Today, Hutchinson is one of 172 Minnesota cities that will observe National Night Out. Joining Minnesotans will be 38 million participants in 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.
The following list of National Night Out parties was compiled by the Hutchinson Connects Committee:
1. GOLFVIEW COURT NORTHWEST
Who's invited: Area neighbors
Location: Golfview Court cul-de-sac
Time: 4 p.m.
Contact: Bev Wangerin at 320-583-3652
Bring: A dish to pass and eating utensils. Water provided.
2. HIDDEN CIRCLE SOUTHWEST
Who's invited: Area neighbors
Location: Hidden Circle Southwest
Time: 7 p.m.
Contact: Jim and Becky Felling at 320-587-3309
Bring: A lawn chair. Root beer floats will be served.
3. GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Who's invited: Anyone who wishes to attend. This party is billed as "the largest and best block party in town.”
Location: 430 Fifth Ave. S.W.
Time: 5 p.m.-dusk
Contact: Church office at 320-587-3051
Bring: Nothing. Chairs, food, games and prizes will be provided. Kids may want to bring their own water soakers, shields and buckets for “Hutchinson's largest water fight.”
4. NORTHWOODS PARK
Who's invited: Anyone who wishes to attend.
Location: Northwoods Park Shelter
Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Contact: Mavis Schwanke at 320-587-2058 or schwanke@hutchtel.net
Bring: A lawn chair and a dish to share.
5. PARK TOWERS
Who's invited: Park Towers residents
Location: Park Towers Community Room
Time: 3:40-4:30 p.m.
Contact: Amber at Across@hutchtel.net
Bring: Nothing. Sandwiches, chips, lemonade and cookies will be served.
6. SOUTHWEST COURT
Who's invited: Area residents
Location: Lions Park West on Sunset Street Southwest
Time: 6 p.m.
Contact: Toni Fischer at 320-552-3977
Bring: A chair, individual snack and beverage. The new Lions Park will be dedicated at the party.
7. TWIN OAKS TOWNHOMES
Who's invited: Residents of Twin Oaks Townhomes
Location: Deer Park Community Room, 309 North High Drive N.W.
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Contact: Janis Rannow at Twin Oaks Townhomes, 320-587-7505
Bring: Nothing. Meal and beverage provided.
8. COUNTRY CLUB TERRACE
Who's invited: Country Club Terrace residents
Location: Grassy area by the office
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Contact: Dawn Aldrich at 320-587-2000
Bring: Super nachos will be provided but guests are asked to bring a dish to pass and beverage. Lots of activities for children are planned including a bouncy house. There will be a drawing for one month free lot rent for a donation to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.
9. ELKS PARK/ELKS LODGE SPONSOR
Who's invited: Everyone
Location: Elks Park on Sherwood Street Southeast
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Contact: Tammy Lehn at 320-583-8330
Bring: A lawn chair. Root beer floats will be served.
10. OAKWOOD COURT NORTHWEST
Who's invited: Area residents
Location: Oakwood Court gazebo
Time: 6 p.m.
Contact: Dick Lennes at 763-227-6773
Bring: A dish to pass and chairs. Tables, utensils and beverages will be provided.
11. ADAMS STREET SOUTHEAST
Who's invited: 300 block of Adams and Jefferson streets
Location: 326 Adams Street, in the alley
Time: 5 p.m.
Contact: Rose Anne Bailey at 320-583-5846
Bring: A dish to pass and chairs. Plates, utensils and water provided.
12. DEER PARK APARTMENTS
Who's invited: Deer Park Apartments residents
Location: Deer Park Community Room, 309 North High Drive N.W.
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Contact: Janis Rannow at 320-587-7505
Bring: Nothing. Meal and beverage provided.
13. TYLER STREET SOUTHWEST
Who's invited: Neighborhood residents
Location: 605 Tyler St. S.W.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Contact: Tim Welch
Bring: A lawn chair and your own beverage
14. SOUTHWIND DEVELOPMENT SOUTHEAST
Who's invited: Neighborhood residents on Ottawa, Sherwood and Calgary
Location: 245/249 Ottawa Ave. S.E.
Time: 4-5:30 p.m.
Contact: Kay Yoch at 320-583-2855
Bring: A chair and your own beverage
15. LYNN TOWNSHIP
Who's invited: Lynn Township residents
Location: Lynn Township Hall, 14995 County Road 7
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Contact: Cheryl Bleil at 320-587-2746
Bring: A dish to pass. Plates, utensils and beverage are provided.
16. BIRDIE COURT AND HERITAGE AVENUE NORTHWEST
Who's invited: Area residents
Location: Birdie Court cul-de-sac
Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Contact: Michelle Kiefer at 507-430-2280
Bring: A dish to share and a lawn chair. Pulled pork sandwiches, plates and utensils will be provided.
17. DETROIT AVENUE SOUTHEAST
Who's invited: Detroit Avenue neighbors
Location: Middle of Detroit Avenue
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Bring: A dish to pass, plates, utensils, beverages and chairs.
18. ROLLING OAKS LANE NORTHWEST
Who's invited: Rolling Oaks neighbors
Location: Rolling Oaks cul-de-sac
Time: 6:15-7:30 p.m.
Contact: Tammy Lauer at 320-583-2567
Bring: Dessert potluck
19. JEFFERSON STREET SOUTHEAST
Who's invited: Neighborhood residents
Location: 315 Jefferson Court Southeast
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Contact: Pamela Houk at 320-587-8220
20. ECHO MANOR APARTMENTS
Who's invited: Residents of Echo Manor Apartments
Location: Deer Park Community Room, 309 North High Drive N.W.
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Contact: Janis Rannow at 320-587-7505
Bring: Nothing. Meal and beverage provided.
21. SOUTHFORK DRIVE SOUTHEAST
Who's invited: neighborhood residents
Location: 1401 Southfork Drive S.E.
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Contact: Tim or Cheryl Sanken at 320-587-3008
Bring: Chair and beverage. Hot dogs, chips and dessert will be provided.
22. JC Women's Park playground
Who's invited: Everyone
Location: 1050 Goebel St. S.W.
Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Contact: Liz Stearns at 480-343-5921 or email eselby11@gmail.com
Bring: Bring your own main dish, beverages and seating. You may also bring a side or dessert to share.