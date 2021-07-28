After a year of isolation, it's time to get out of the house and meet your neighbors. One way to do so is during National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3. 

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year's festivities, 21 neighborhood gatherings are planned this year in Hutchinson. Options range from private, residents-only get-togethers to the big bash at Grace Lutheran Church, which bills itself as “the largest and best block party in town."

Whether it's a dish to pass, root beer floats, games with prizes or sandwiches and chips, these events bring people together. It's a fun and easy way to build fellowship as well as protect your community by getting to know your neighbors. 

Continuing a tradition that began with local National Night Out observances, emergency responders from Hutchinson police, fire and ambulance services will make personal appearances at as many events as possible to explain their work and their vehicles’ life-saving equipment. Children can look forward to such police giveaways as mood pencils, stickers and public safety activities/coloring books. The books feature tips on home and fire safety, calling 911, dealing with bullying and other concerns. This is a hands-on opportunity to learn more about the safety of your neighborhood and what you can do to help local law enforcement.

Coordinating National Night Out events is Hutchinson Connects. You may also know it as the Hutchinson Connect Wholeheartedly Committee an informal group of volunteers who promote activities that bring people together, including National Night Out; One Book, One Community; the Kind Neighbor Spotlight and Little Free Libraries. The group, which has been around for more than 10 years, was known early on as Heart of Hutch, a grass-roots "movement" established in 2010 to support activities that help Hutchinson residents live well.

National Night Out dates to the 1980s. The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The first year involved 2 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. Today, Hutchinson is one of 172 Minnesota cities that will observe National Night Out. Joining Minnesotans will be 38 million participants in 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.

Download PDF National Night Out party map 2021

The following list of National Night Out parties was compiled by the Hutchinson Connects Committee:

1. GOLFVIEW COURT NORTHWEST

Who's invited: Area neighbors

Location: Golfview Court cul-de-sac

Time: 4 p.m.

Contact: Bev Wangerin at 320-583-3652

Bring: A dish to pass and eating utensils. Water provided.

2. HIDDEN CIRCLE SOUTHWEST

Who's invited: Area neighbors

Location: Hidden Circle Southwest

Time: 7 p.m.

Contact: Jim and Becky Felling at 320-587-3309

Bring: A lawn chair. Root beer floats will be served.

3. GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH

Who's invited: Anyone who wishes to attend. This party is billed as "the largest and best block party in town.”

Location: 430 Fifth Ave. S.W.

Time: 5 p.m.-dusk

Contact: Church office at 320-587-3051

Bring: Nothing. Chairs, food, games and prizes will be provided. Kids may want to bring their own water soakers, shields and buckets for “Hutchinson's largest water fight.”

4. NORTHWOODS PARK

Who's invited: Anyone who wishes to attend.

Location: Northwoods Park Shelter

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Contact: Mavis Schwanke at 320-587-2058 or schwanke@hutchtel.net

Bring: A lawn chair and a dish to share.

5. PARK TOWERS

Who's invited: Park Towers residents

Location: Park Towers Community Room

Time: 3:40-4:30 p.m.

Contact: Amber at Across@hutchtel.net

Bring: Nothing. Sandwiches, chips, lemonade and cookies will be served.

6. SOUTHWEST COURT

Who's invited: Area residents

Location: Lions Park West on Sunset Street Southwest

Time: 6 p.m.

Contact: Toni Fischer at 320-552-3977

Bring: A chair, individual snack and beverage. The new Lions Park will be dedicated at the party. 

7. TWIN OAKS TOWNHOMES

Who's invited: Residents of Twin Oaks Townhomes

Location: Deer Park Community Room, 309 North High Drive N.W. 

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Contact: Janis Rannow at Twin Oaks Townhomes, 320-587-7505

Bring: Nothing. Meal and beverage provided.

8. COUNTRY CLUB TERRACE

Who's invited: Country Club Terrace residents

Location: Grassy area by the office

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Contact: Dawn Aldrich at 320-587-2000

Bring: Super nachos will be provided but guests are asked to bring a dish to pass and beverage. Lots of activities for children are planned including a bouncy house. There will be a drawing for one month free lot rent for a donation to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. 

9. ELKS PARK/ELKS LODGE SPONSOR

Who's invited: Everyone

Location: Elks Park on Sherwood Street Southeast

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Contact: Tammy Lehn at 320-583-8330

Bring: A lawn chair. Root beer floats will be served.

10. OAKWOOD COURT NORTHWEST

Who's invited: Area residents

Location: Oakwood Court gazebo

Time: 6 p.m.

Contact: Dick Lennes at 763-227-6773

Bring: A dish to pass and chairs. Tables, utensils and beverages will be provided.

11. ADAMS STREET SOUTHEAST

Who's invited: 300 block of Adams and Jefferson streets

Location: 326 Adams Street, in the alley

Time: 5 p.m.

Contact: Rose Anne Bailey at 320-583-5846

Bring: A dish to pass and chairs. Plates, utensils and water provided.

12. DEER PARK APARTMENTS

Who's invited: Deer Park Apartments residents

Location: Deer Park Community Room, 309 North High Drive N.W.

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Contact: Janis Rannow at 320-587-7505

Bring: Nothing. Meal and beverage provided.

13. TYLER STREET SOUTHWEST

Who's invited: Neighborhood residents

Location: 605 Tyler St. S.W.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Contact: Tim Welch 

Bring: A lawn chair and your own beverage

14. SOUTHWIND DEVELOPMENT SOUTHEAST

Who's invited: Neighborhood residents on Ottawa, Sherwood and Calgary

Location: 245/249 Ottawa Ave. S.E. 

Time: 4-5:30 p.m. 

Contact: Kay Yoch at 320-583-2855

Bring: A chair and your own beverage

15. LYNN TOWNSHIP

Who's invited: Lynn Township residents

Location: Lynn Township Hall, 14995 County Road 7

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Contact: Cheryl Bleil at 320-587-2746

Bring: A dish to pass. Plates, utensils and beverage are provided.

16. BIRDIE COURT AND HERITAGE AVENUE NORTHWEST

Who's invited: Area residents

Location: Birdie Court cul-de-sac

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Contact: Michelle Kiefer at 507-430-2280

Bring: A dish to share and a lawn chair. Pulled pork sandwiches, plates and utensils will be provided.

17. DETROIT AVENUE SOUTHEAST

Who's invited: Detroit Avenue neighbors

Location: Middle of Detroit Avenue

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Bring: A dish to pass, plates, utensils, beverages and chairs.

18. ROLLING OAKS LANE NORTHWEST

Who's invited: Rolling Oaks neighbors

Location: Rolling Oaks cul-de-sac

Time: 6:15-7:30 p.m.

Contact: Tammy Lauer at 320-583-2567

Bring: Dessert potluck

19. JEFFERSON STREET SOUTHEAST

Who's invited: Neighborhood residents

Location: 315 Jefferson Court Southeast

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Contact: Pamela Houk at 320-587-8220

20. ECHO MANOR APARTMENTS

Who's invited: Residents of Echo Manor Apartments

Location: Deer Park Community Room, 309 North High Drive N.W. 

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Contact: Janis Rannow at 320-587-7505

Bring: Nothing. Meal and beverage provided.

21. SOUTHFORK DRIVE SOUTHEAST

Who's invited: neighborhood residents

Location: 1401 Southfork Drive S.E.

Time: 6-8 p.m. 

Contact: Tim or Cheryl Sanken at 320-587-3008

Bring: Chair and beverage. Hot dogs, chips and dessert will be provided.

22. JC Women's Park playground

Who's invited: Everyone

Location: 1050 Goebel St. S.W.

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Contact: Liz Stearns at 480-343-5921 or email eselby11@gmail.com

Bring: Bring your own main dish, beverages and seating. You may also bring a side or dessert to share.

For more information, call Hutchinson Police Sgt. Alicia Nortrom at 320-234-4277.