One of the highlights of Hutchinson’s winter calendar is the annual Ice Skating Show. It’s an opportunity to watch beautifully costumed skaters twirl, spin and jump demonstrating their skills to audiences of family and friends.

Among the familiar faces at the local indoor ice rink is Nadine Rutledge, a longtime coach of Hutchinson figure skaters and director of the Hutchinson Figure Skating Association. The annual skating show is the highlight for the skaters each year. This year’s event will be very emotional for her. After 25 years coaching, Rutledge is retiring.

Tags