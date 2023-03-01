One of the highlights of Hutchinson’s winter calendar is the annual Ice Skating Show. It’s an opportunity to watch beautifully costumed skaters twirl, spin and jump demonstrating their skills to audiences of family and friends.
Among the familiar faces at the local indoor ice rink is Nadine Rutledge, a longtime coach of Hutchinson figure skaters and director of the Hutchinson Figure Skating Association. The annual skating show is the highlight for the skaters each year. This year’s event will be very emotional for her. After 25 years coaching, Rutledge is retiring.
Rutledge was in elementary school when inspired to take up skating as a 4-Her. Her club took a skating and swimming field trip to the Eden Prairie Community Center. She came home asking her mom if she could take skating lessons.
Rutledge took skating lessons for a year through the Minnetonka Public Schools’ park and recreation program. She then went on to take private skating lessons from a coach in Eden Prairie. She continued to skate all through high school and into college. When she was 18 years old, Rutledge began paying for her own skating lessons. She worked extra jobs to do so. By the last year of her skating career at age 24, Rutledge was competing at the national level, being eliminated at the last qualifying event before nationals. She had the opportunity to travel to Canada and Mexico during that time.
Rutledge went on to teach and coach figure skating for her former skating club in Eden Prairie.
It was while she was teaching that a Hutchinson family — the Heinens — had enrolled their daughter in lessons with Rutledge’s friend who was also teaching skating lessons in Eden Prairie. Noting Rutledge’s skills and teaching ability, the mother began having conversations with Rutledge. Eventually, the family asked if she would come out to Hutchinson and teach the high-level skaters freestyle and axle. Rutledge agreed to do it.
“I felt bad for the kids,” she said. “They didn’t have guidance for the competitive skating.”
As more parents saw Rutledge coaching the high-level students in Hutchinson, they asked if their child could take lessons with her. Rutledge’s student numbers grew in the Hutchinson Figure Skating As-sociation, or HFSA.
During her years with HFSA, Rutledge has seen many changes. During her first year in the late 1990s, there was only one indoor sheet of ice at Burich Arena. Scheduling ice time for her skaters was challenging. She wished she had had more of it back then. That situation changed in 1999 when the west indoor rink was added. Ice time grew more difficult again, when girls hockey was added in 2003. This last addition affected the program the most as there was competition for girls to choose between figure skating or hockey. The numbers since have reflected its impact.
“With our first competition we had 25 kids,” she recalled. “It was held in New Ulm. The kids did very well. We had a synchronized skating team and individuals. In 2000, we won the Schwan’s Cup. We were competing against (Twin) Cities teams.”
Rutledge is proud of the HFSA. It’s made a lot of strides during her years coaching. So many seniors have made milestones.
“In the beginning, it would be special if a senior achieved freestyle at level 4,” she said. “Now they’re mastering levels 8 or 9.”
This year the program has grown. There have been more kids signing up for the skating school. Another thing she is seeing is past skaters are now volunteering as coaches. She believes this is the future of the program. Rutledge feels good about the abilities within the club.
“Skating is a family-centered activity,” she said. “Parents and kids are working together. It’s an avenue for the skater to learn to enjoy being on the ice or to compete if they want.”
While Rutledge will no longer serve as director next year, the club will see her around for one more year as she has pledged to work with Farley’s daughter, Norah who will be a senior in 2023-24.
“Before she passed, Jenny asked me to be here for her kids,” Rutledge said. “Norah is her last one.”