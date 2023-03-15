William Shakespeare wrote, “parting is such sweet sorrow.” It’s a sentiment that’s definitely true when speaking about city of Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education employees Marv Haugen, facilities and operation manager, and John McRaith, recreation service manager. Collectively the two long-term employees have more than 80 years of experience working for the city. Separately, they’ve been mainstays in the department for more than 40 years and are now stepping down to allow new people to assume their responsibilities. The two familiar faces are retiring from PRCE by the end of the March.
MEET MARV HAUGEN
Haugen, a 1980 North Dakota State University graduate, was working part-time for the Fargo park district’s coliseum when he saw a job posting. The city of Hutchinson was looking to hire a civic arena coordinator. He applied for the job.
“I think I got the job because I put on my resume that my wife teaches figure skating,” Haugen reminisces. “Bruce Ericson, the director at the time, had big plans for figure skating at the arena. It was only an outdoor program then.”
When Haugen started, there was only the one three-year-old sheet of ice at the arena. There was time and space for the figure skating program as only the boys hockey programs were using it. Under Barb Haugen’s direction, figure skating blossomed to 50 kids.
Ericson added other events at the arena during the summer months. There were concerts, roller skating and a circus that used the facilities, keeping Haugen busy.
“There weren’t the new fairgrounds or the senior center, yet,“ Haugen explains. “The arena was the only place to hold things like that.”
Haugen marks his time with PRCE by the facilities that were added or refurbished during his tenure.
“In 1985 the recreation center and outdoor pool were built. It was opened in 1986,“ Haugen said. “I remember that date well as one of my sons was born that year.”
His job description changed from civic arena coordinator to facilities manager as his responsibilities grew to include the outdoor pool.
In 1993, girls hockey was added to the youth and high school programs. The state of Minnesota was offering “Mighty Ducks” grants, which PRCE applied for and received. That money and private donations were used to add a second sheet of ice at the arena, which opened in 1999.
“Over the years, we’ve had a continued partnership with the Burich family, (one of the donors)” Haugen explains. “They have given a lot of money to the arena. That’s why in 2000, we renamed it the Burich Arena — and we named our Zambonis Irv and Buzz,” he added with a chuckle.
In 1995, PRCE began 10 years of planning for a new outdoor pool at the rec center. That opened up in 2005. The Aquatic Center with the water slide and other amenities opened in 2017.
“I thought it was cool,” he said. “I got to be here for the building of two pools.”
Haugen has seen maintenance on buildings being the focus over the years. There was the installation of the refrigeration system in the arena in 2012. During the COVID-19 pandemic, both he and McRaith remember a lot of painting. In 2021, the rec center repaired the roof and had the walls done. In 2022, the arena had a new roof and outside walls installed.
Haugen feels his accomplishments over the years have been the additions to and upkeep of the buildings.
“Hutchinson is a city that doesn’t like to build a lot,” he said. “Look at how long things have taken with the schools. We (PRCE) chose to stay with what we had. We keep investing in the arena and the center.”
“Now, both these buildings are good for another 40-50 years,” Haugen exclaimed with a twinkle in his eye.
MEET JOHN MCRAITH
McRaith grew up on a farm outside of Hutchinson. He graduated from Hutchinson High School and went on to St Cloud State University and graduated in 1980. He moved to the Twin Cities right out of college and worked for the park and recreation department in New Hope.
“It was thanks to my mom spotting an ad in the paper that I found out about the recreation coordinator position in Hutchinson,” McRaith remembers. “If it wasn’t for her, I don’t think I would have known about it. I’ve been here ever since.”
McRaith feels he joined PRCE at the right time. Roberts Park was just built, and Ericson, the director, was initiating a lot of programs.
“It was a boom time for sports here,” McRaith said. “The recreation department had been an all-volunteer situation in the beginning. A teacher ran programs in the 1970s. Bruce Ericson reshaped the department in the ‘80s.”
When he started, McRaith recalled, the city had just one gymnasium in the old Hutchinson Armory. “Later it moved to the old city hall — for a brief time. PRCE used every facility in town — the new armory, Maplewood Academy … .”
During that time, there were more adult sports programs. PRCE had more than 100 softball and volleyball leagues. Football and broomball were also very popular.
There was discussion about preserving the old armory, but eventually it was decided to build a new recreation center. In 1986, the Rec Center opened and it was a big draw for all the sports programs.
In the 1990s, associations were formed to develop youth sports programs in Hutchinson. They required evenings for practices, and weekends for games. Parents volunteered to coach. By 2000, adults cut down on playing in leagues or dropped out entirely.
“The focus turned to youth sports,” McRaith says. “We saw adults abandon teams to coach the youth.”
McRaith has enjoyed working for PRCE. “When people look at my job as all fun and games — it is,” he laughs. “It can be tough to deal with parents, but that’s only a small percentage. The rest is fun.”
He is also very appreciative of the area organizations that have given to the programs. “We have 110 sponsorships for youth programming,” he said. “We have all volunteer coaches. Between the citizenry and the organizations, we have a great thing going.”
Both McRaith and Haugen talked about indoor soccer, which is PRCE’s largest youth program. It is held in the arena where there is indoor used turf that they purchased from Sartell years ago. Practices and games will begin soon.
McRaith said his main accomplishment through the years has been handing out the T-shirts to the kids. “I enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces,” he says with a smile, too.
That said, he admits to being troubled about the future of youth sports in the area.
“Over the years as I watched youth programming, I am concerned about kids focusing on a single sport,” McRaith said. “I think it’s important for them to have a variety.”
“The best athletes are multi-sport athletes,” he added. “They become a pro because they really enjoy the sport. It’s in their heart. You can’t train for it.”
Lately, tournaments are starting on Fridays, which in McRaith’s opinion needs to stop.
“Parents need to stand up to that and say ENOUGH!” he said.
THOUGHTS FROM THE DIRECTOR
PRCE Director Lynn Neumann, a Hutchinson native, worked for both Haugen and McRaith when she came back summers during her college years. Her first job was working as a lifeguard for Haugen, and she coached softball teams for McRaith. The last two years, she has worked with them as their director.
“Growing up in the community, I thought I knew how PRCE worked, but soon I realized I didn’t,” she said. “PRCE is both parks and recreation and community education. My job, I feel, is figuring out the community and its needs — growing with it.”
“I have learned a lot these past two years.” she continues. “My understanding has developed a vision for where we (PRCE) want to go. We want to have a solid investment, so PRCE lasts for the community.”
The three — Neumann, Haugen and McRaith — are pleased with new programs that have increased participation such as pickle ball, youth sports and adult partnerships.
“Hutchinson is a community of partnerships,” Neumann stressed. “It is collaborative. We all have a common goal in mind.”
“We wouldn’t be where we are today, without them,” Haugen added. “There is collaboration with the schools. We have a joint powers agreement that unites Parks and Recreation (city) with Community Education (school district).”
“Hutchinson is the only community in the state that still has this agreement,” Neumann said.
Haugen continues, “Park staff take care of school grounds with mowing and snow plowing. It saves the taxpayers a lot of money.”
“It’s good for programs, “McRaith emphasizes. “There is a willingness between the two to share facilities and equipment.”
“Even some with the county,” Haugen adds. “The fairgrounds.”
When discussing the future of PRCE, both Haugen and McRaith believe it is in good hands with Neumann. They think it will be important to get younger people involved.
“We’re glad she’s here. We hope she hires someone better than us, “ Haugen comments jokingly.
Two areas PRCE will promote in the next year or so are the half-cent sales tax renewal and the splash pad. The half-cent sales tax has been used for wastewater and public infrastructure improvements. Those projects have been completed and the tax is up to be reviewed. PRCE is hoping the tax, if approved, could be used for its future projects — adding a senior center to the rec center and improvements to its facilities.
The splash pad is something Neumann says the community is interested in. “It is something we’re striving for,” she said.
McRaith is pleased with what he perceives with future programming. Pickleball has become popular with adults that grew up with playing sports and are looking for something fun to do. He also believes there has been a COVID reset. Associations are evaluating how much time is taken up with tournaments and practices. He wouldn’t be surprised if the groups cut back on these and weekend activities.
McRaith hopes e-sports won’t become a part of PRCE. “I think we have enough time with TV,” he says. “Kids need active, social environments.”
Haugen’s final reflection is, “I’m happy I got to be a part of the youth opportunities here. I think my two areas are the most important things in Minnesota — swimming and skating.”
Neumann said of her departing colleagues, “Look at all the years these two have had and they’re still smiling. We have the best jobs. What we get to do is to provide for the community. Hutchinson has substantial years of success. It’s important that PRCE knows where it came from and where we can go. We have a great system for the future.”
“These two will be greatly missed,” Neumann said.