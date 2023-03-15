PRCE trio

Marv Haugen, facilities and operation manager, Lynn Neumann, PRCE director, and John McRaith, recreation service manager, posed for a photo recently. Haugen and McRaith are retiring, taking 80 years of experience with the city with them.

 PHOTO BY MARY-ANNE OLMSTED-KOHLS

William Shakespeare wrote, “parting is such sweet sorrow.” It’s a sentiment that’s definitely true when speaking about city of Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education employees Marv Haugen, facilities and operation manager, and John McRaith, recreation service manager. Collectively the two long-term employees have more than 80 years of experience working for the city. Separately, they’ve been mainstays in the department for more than 40 years and are now stepping down to allow new people to assume their responsibilities. The two familiar faces are retiring from PRCE by the end of the March.

MEET MARV HAUGEN

