125 YEARS AGO: 1895
A Hutchinson saloon keeper is quoted as saying that he would approve of an ordinance similar to the regulations in Litchfield where the saloons close at 10 p.m. and the screens are removed from the doors and windows on Sunday. He reasons that any ordinary person can get all he needs by 10 p.m. and the removal of the screens would do away with the suspicions that liquor is sold on Sunday.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Every child younger than 18 years of age in the state of Minnesota must be in school at least four hours a day, according to the provisions of the proposed new compulsory law. The draft of the measure has been completed for presentation at the next legislature. The proposed law is aimed at loafing and it means a better chance at education for children at the same time allow them to work part time between the age of 14 and 18 if the family finances require it.
Charlie McLaughlin is coming home, but not as he went with a bright smile and happy face. Instead there will be a casket in which Uncle Sam interred his remains and laid them to rest in France where he gave his life for his country. Charlie died May 19, 1918, from scarlet fever. This will be the first body to arrive in Hutchinson from overseas.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Dear Santa: I am a little girl 5 years old. I want a doll that goes to sleep. Please bring me plenty of nuts and candy. I have a little brother 2 years old. He wants a tractor, corn planter, a rake, a pick-up baler, a field cutter and some candy and nuts. He and I want our bicycles fixed. P.S. Bring back my brother Jim from overseas. — Eddie and Betty Albrecht
Dear Santa: Please bring me a snow shovel and telephone and whatever else you want to give me. I don't go to school yet. — Dwayne Piehl
Dear Santa: Will you come to our Christmas party? It will be at District 75. I am in the eighth grade and 13 years old. Would you bring me a war bond and some for the rest of the family? I am very glad the war is over and my uncle and cousins can come home. — Sincerely, Betty Plath
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
There were 552 entries in two days of snowmobile racing over the weekend. Last year entries totaled 346. The third annual races, which included grant prix course and oval track competition, were made possible by the Hutchinson Drift Riders and the Hutchinson Jaycees.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Thanks to community support, the Hutchinson Area United Way has reached its goal this year. Fundraising Campaign Chair Pete Marsnik said the drive raised $10,000 more than last year's $150,000. Initially the 1995 goal for 1996 needs was $165,000, but the goal was decreased to $160,000 when one agency it supported, Community Awareness and Prevention, disbanded. "An awful lot of community effort went into this," Marsnik said.
An approximately 6.5% two-year total package increase was the settlement reached between teachers of the Hutchinson Education Association and District 423. The total package, which will cost the district an additional $758,000 over the two-year period, gives individual teachers increases in salaries and benefits together ranging from 0% to 9%, depending on where they are on the pay schedule.
Earlier this month, the approximately 30 Hutchinson residents who attended the city's Truth-in-Taxation hearing told the City Council to put a lid on tax increases. The message apparently was taken to heart. The 1996 proposed levy presented for council consideration is $50,000 lower than the preliminary levy set in September.
The Hutchinson Police Department reports that officers found a lost, 3-foot tall teddy bear along the side of the road in the southwest part of Hutchinson. Anyone missing this cuddly member of their family may reclaim him by identifying him at the Hutchinson Police Station.
Mary Jane Huffman has been keeping the auction center books for close to 30 years. Her career has spanned six ownership changes at what is now Hotovec Auction Center in Hutchinson. "My girlfriend worked here and said, 'Why don't you come and help us,'" Huffman explained about how she first started. "That was it." Huffman's first job with the auction center was managing the Stockman's Cafe kitchen. A few years later, she got the bookkeeper's position and she's been tracking the money that flows through the auction center ever since.