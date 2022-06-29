125 YEARS AGO: 1897
Hutchinson celebrates the Fourth of July: The program for the day includes a 2,500 gun salute, Stewart vs. Lester Prairie baseball game and a street parade at 11:30 a.m. The order of the parade will include: Hutchinson Brass Band, ladies bicycle parade, gentlemen’s bicycle parade, 13 original states, 16 principal nations of the world, fire companies, drum corps, ragamuffins. The patriotic exercises in the public square include the Declaration of Independence, music and addresses by Superintendent W.W. Pendergast and Rev. C.E. Farrer. The afternoon events include a tub race at the Mill Pond, a married men’s race, married women’s race, boys’ free-for-all foot race, egg-and-spoon race, sack race, wheelbarrow blindfold race, pie eating contest, Dutch vs. Danes tug of war match, three-legged race, 100-yard hurdle race, barrel race and a greased pole contest. A grand display of fireworks will be held after dark. These will be the finest ever seen in this section of the country and no one should miss them.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Everything is set for the big celebration of the Fourth of July in Hutchinson. Beginning with the usual 100-gun salute at sunrise, which will be under the charge of Peep Nelson and Collie Thompson. There will not be a dull moment until the last of the tired dancers leave for home in the wee small hours of the next morning. The day’s schedule includes a band concert in the Public Square, and a mammoth street parade, picnic dinner, another band concert, oration in the Public Square by the Hon. Theodore Christianson of Dawson, a program of free acts on platform, ball game at the fairgrounds followed by a spectacular exhibition of fireworks, a pavilion dance at the Public Square, Lumen drill and a free giveaway of $75 in gold.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Approximately 75 combat aircraft from the Naval Air Station at Wold Chamberlain Field will fly over Hutchinson and salute Water Carnival crowds Sunday afternoon as a feature of a mass anniversary flight. It is in commemoration of the first year of activation of the new Naval Air Reserve and will be the birthday flight, demonstrating the striking power and readiness of the Naval Air arm.
Meeker County will go to the polls in a special election Monday, June 30, to decide whether to keep their county dry or open it up to the sale of hard liquor. A large vote is desired in order to get a clear and decisive determination of this vital issue.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
S.R. Knutson, retired superintendent of schools in Hutchinson, was named Mr. Hutchinson 1972 Friday during the Queen Pageant feature during the 1972 Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival. He was honored as a community contributor to succeed the late Dr. Elmer Lippmann Sr., 1971 Mr. Hutchinson whom Commodore Walt Clay led a silent tribute during the pageant. Vice Commodore Dick Bell, in revealing Mr. Hutchinson of 1972, cited the former educator for overseeing construction of about three-fourths of Hutchinson’s present educational facilities while he was superintendent.
Realization that she had been selected Water Carnival Princess hadn’t struck Shelley Nelson after Commodore Walt Clay revealed her selection Sunday evening. Seconds later, Shelley started shedding joyful tears as she received her crown and cape from retiring Princess Candee Roberts. Other candidates were Lani Weidlich, Cindie Beneke, who was named Miss Congeniality, and Teri Jessen.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Nearly 80% of Hutchinson High School graduates will strive for more education than their high school diplomas. That’s according to a student survey conducted by the HHS counseling department.
Motorists traveling for the Fourth of July holiday can expect to pay less for gasoline than they did last year, according to AAA Minnesota/Iowa. A recent survey shows the average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline is $1.26 per gallon, 3 cents lower than the last July 4. The national average price of self-serve unleaded is $1.33 per gallon, 6.2 cents less than last year.
Despite a standing-room-only crowd in the Assembly Room of the McLeod County Courthouse, a meeting discussing a proposed hog-farrowing operation proceeded in an orderly manner. The McLeod County Planning Commission listened to several hours of testimony from residents opposed to allowing Prairie Run Inc. to operate a 3,000-plus hog facility in Sumter Township.