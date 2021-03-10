125 YEARS AGO: 1896
Weather observer Roseboom says his instruments recorded weather in February as follows: highest temperature, 60; lowest, 15 degrees below zero; greatest average, 29; lowest, 10.
The McLeod County Breeders Association sold Incident — the well-known, high-bred stallion — to W.E. Harrington for $105 at public auction.
The Prohibition Club is holding a Demorest Medal Contest at the Danish Baptist Church, in which six young people will deliver orations on the subject of temperance for a silver medal. The public is cordially invited.
The University of Minnesota scientists experimented recently with the X-ray, the newly discovered form of energy, which photographs your bones and your inner consciousness. City dailies in their reports of the experiments speak highly of John Zeleny, who assisted Prof F.S. Jones in the work, and Hutchinson Zeleny’s former home is proud of him, for he is a valued assistant in the department of physics at the “U.”
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Hutchinson is to have a hospital. It is more likely that a building will be erected this coming summer to be ready for occupancy before another winter. The decision to build was arrived at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Hutchinson Community Hospital Association conducted at the Union Club rooms. The meeting was attended by 100 people, a large percentage of those from the country, indicating that the hospital question is considered a vital one.
The first Sunday movie showing attracted a very large crowd, in fact the S.R.O. (standing room only) sign had to be hung out. The occasion was a free movie under the auspices of the Hutchinson Knights of Columbus Council showing his Holiness, Pope Benedict XV, celebrating mass in the vatical gardens for a recent KC pilgrimage to Rome. It also showed scenes of the Knights’ activities along the battle front, with many other interesting movie pictures.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
Thieves broke into three places at Lester Prairie and escaped without leaving clues. Sheriff Tessmer believes it is the work of professionals from the city. Heaviest loser was the Beise Implement Co., where the burglars got a total of $765 in cash and checks. The cash amounted to $187. At the Janek and Lampher filling station they got $10 in cash and an army coat. They also broke into the Lester Prairie Mobile station but didn’t get anything.
Sears, Roebuck and Co. will open a retail store in Hutchinson early this spring it was announced by C.W. Bach, the company’s retail field officer. The new Sears store will occupy the one-story building at 36 Washington Ave. W., now housing Williams Motor Sales. It will be necessary to completely remodel the main floor and partial basement in order to provide suitable facilities for the store underway.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Area residents were still digging out and putting things back together after the worst storm of the winter swept across this part of the state. What started out as rain Friday turned into heavy wet snow whipped by high winds, which continued through Saturday. Roads were blocked, motorists were stranded, farmers particularly were plagued by power and telephone outages, and various scheduled events were canceled or postponed. Hutchinson’s city jail was among the emergency overnight shelters used Friday night by snowbound travelers. A total of 13.2 inches of snow was recorded in those two days, with drifts reaching 10 feet in places.
Charlotte Lampe, former Hutchinson resident who was recently crowned St. Paul Winter Carnival Queen of the Snows, will appear with the 3M Music Makers in Hutchinson. Miss Lampe, a member of the company’s mixed singing group, had worked at 3M in Hutchinson before going to the St. Paul office in 1969.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
The staff at The Floor to Ceiling Store began greeting customers March 4. “We specialize in home decor and deal with contractors and homeowners for new homes and remodeling projects,” said Todd Sudheimer, who is the manager/co-owner.
It won’t be long until green grass, blue water and warm, orange sunsets are part of the Minnesota scene again, and with the arrival of spring comes that urge to get out on the open road on a motorcycle or to hit the waves on a personal watercraft. A visit to one of Hutchinson’s newest businesses, Yamaha Motorsports, 225 Third Ave. N.W., can help feed that desire. Brent Wiehr is the owner of Hutchinson’s new Yamaha dealership that carries a full line of motorcycles, ATVs, personal watercraft and snowmobiles. The motorcycle line includes street machines, scooters and dirt bikes.