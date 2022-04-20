125 YEARS AGO: 1897
A few recruits are needed in the fire department. The boys will do a lot of practicing this spring and the ranks should be full.
Jeweler Helmer’s 50-pound watch sign was broken from its fastenings by heavy wind and crashed through the front of his store.
Ike Kouwe has added much to the value of his property in appearance by removing the board fence and moving his barn to the inside corner of his lot. The fence must go. It adds nothing to the beauty of the residence grounds, however neat it may be.
For rent: House, barn and two acres of land in southeast part of town, $3 per month, W.W. Pendergast.
Mr. and Mrs. James Walker experienced an exciting accident, but with, fortunately, not very serious results. As they were starting home, the axle of their buggy broke while they were crossing the bridge and the team ran away, throwing them out. Mr. Walker clung to the lines until the team was stopped. Some severe bruises were the worst results.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Three local scouts: Orlando Cromer, Gerhard Hanke and Malcolm Pendergast, started out on a “camping party” but their small duck boat proved to be overloaded by themselves and their camping paraphernalia and capsized mid-river opposite the Krienke farm. Thanks to their splendid scout training, they are alive and well.
The Twin City West Trail, the direct route west from the Twin Cities, will eventually be through to Yellowstone Park, 300 miles shorter than any other route. It saves 30 miles to Montevideo, 27 miles to Clara City, and will probably eventually become a federal highway. There are already 24 miles of paving out of Minneapolis; 50 additional miles graded and graveled to the west McLeod County line, and it passes through one of the state’s most picturesque and popular lake regions. People living along the route should exert themselves to effect the completion of the route west from McLeod County.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Cedric Adams, well-known Northwest columnist and radio commentator, will be master of ceremonies at the Queen’s Dance June 28, the first night of the Hutchinson Water Carnival. Every local business is invited to sponsor a queen for the gala affair, the only limitations are that she must be a resident age the age of 18 and 25, unmarried and not a professional model.
Quade’s, the first to install radiant heat in a commercial building west of the Twin Cities, received considerable publicity in a two-page spread of the Timken magazine, which goes to dealers throughout the country. The monthly issue of the magazine described in detail the installation and also printed five pictures dealing with the local firm.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
At five-foot-two and with eyes of blue, Claire Rear is the new 3M Company Queen in Hutchinson. The 21-year-old blond was chosen from a field of six candidates to reign during the coming year as 3M Queen and to be the company’s representative in the Miss Hutchinson contest during the 1972 Water Carnival.
Low-rent housing for older adults in Hutchinson will become a reality this year, according to Second District Congressman Ancher Nelsen. Nelsen’s office announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has signed a contract for its part in leasing new low-rent housing the annual contract of $160,521 will be a minimum of 20 years.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
People’s Platform: I wish Hutchinson would have a singles group for people who are free of sexually transmitted diseases, so that people could go out together in groups and meet people to date.
For consideration by the Hutchinson City Council is a $100,000 loan from the city’s economic development fund for a new company, Plastic Specialties Manufacturing Inc., that plans to build in the last available lot of the Hutchinson Industrial Park. The council will also consider selling the lot to the company.
Lice, AIDS and child safety were among the topics of the first Parent Awareness Night at the Peace Center of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. McLeod County Public Health Educator Jean Johnson and Hutchinson Police Investigative Lt. Ron Kirchoff addressed about 20 parents, child care providers and educators.