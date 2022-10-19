125 YEARS AGO: 1897
James Martin, the frog catcher, has 6,000 dozen frogs corralled in a pen near Lake Ripley. His largest catch for one day was 600 dozen. The market at present is overstocked, and so instead of killing and shipping at once, he is herding his drove for a rise in the market. Great business is frog catching this year. The crop is a big one.
Ed Naegeli, John Huderle and Fred Newcomb were a trio of duck hunters who went after game and got what they went after, bringing home 72 birds, nearly all shot in one day’s hunt. They were secured south of Stewart. The Leader table came in for its share of a pair of fat mallards. Many thanks, gentlemen.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
N.C. Nelsen, rural mail carrier of Hutchinson rural route No. 6, was driving past the colony of cottages of Hutchinson people on the west side of Belle Lake when he discovered a fire getting a good start in the now dry marsh between Belle and Cedar lakes. The wind was right to drive the fire up into the woods, which shelter all the cottages, and had not Mr. Nelsen showed the good judgment and thoughtfulness to stop and fight the fire until it was extinguished, there is no telling what damage might have been done.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
The Hutchinson Plant of Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing Co., now has passed the 200 mark in employment, and more women are needed at this time. Armen Hitzemann, office manager, said that a dozen or more women are needed at the plant now.
Hutchinson restaurants were leaving it to the discretion and voluntary cooperation of their customers as President Truman’s food conservation plan rounded its second week. In other words, if you want a steak on Tuesday, you can get it. If you’re in sympathy with the emergency food rulings, you don’t have to order a steak, they’ll be fish on the menu, too. Cooperation with the national recommendations was in evidence. Several establishments had tacked typed reminders that “Today is meatless Tuesday” to the bottom of their menus and others were actually listing no meat on their menus for perhaps one meal during the day.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
The first returns of the Hutchinson Area United Way Fund campaign have been put on the scoreboard in Library Square by drive officials. The drive is at the 67% mark or $22,790, with a goal to make $33,935.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
An 18-year-old Hutchinson man faces multiple charges following a short high-speed chase on the streets of western Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Police Department reported that it had received word from the Minnesota State Patrol that a vehicle was being driven erratically in the area of Super America. A Hutchinson squad car gave chase to a 1994 GMC pickup southbound on School Road, east on Lewis Avenue and then south on Charles Street where the truck crashed into a tree. The driver faces charges of allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing a police officer and transporting an uncased firearm.
The use of tax-increment financing, or TIF, tools for economic development has come under fire in some cities, including Hutchinson, but the use of TIF has increased the valuation of property in the city’s industrial park by more than $2 million this decade alone, Hutchinson Community Development Corporation leaders told the City Council.
Construction delays and some quality concerns prompted a school district facilities committee to voice dissatisfaction to the Hutchinson Board of Education. The construction in question involves the district’s $12 million multi-phase upgrade. The Hutchinson Board of Education Facilities Committee and district administrators have been following construction projects since they began several months ago. Several projects have been behind schedule, needing to be completed after school started the first week of September. High school science labs and locker rooms, districtwide technology improvements, the physical education facility and interior mechanical and electrical improvements at Park Elementary are among many that have experienced multiple delays.