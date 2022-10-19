Herald Barton and his Corn Shield

The Corn Shield is such a simple invention, farmers may wonder why no one has thought of it before. Pictured is Herald Barton in the Oct. 21, 1997 Leader, the Silver Lake corn and soybean farmer came up with the idea for the Corn Shield in 1991. He said that it is designed to stop cobs from bouncing off of a combine’s outside row units and onto the ground. It is being manufactured by May-West Manufacturing.

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

James Martin, the frog catcher, has 6,000 dozen frogs corralled in a pen near Lake Ripley. His largest catch for one day was 600 dozen. The market at present is overstocked, and so instead of killing and shipping at once, he is herding his drove for a rise in the market. Great business is frog catching this year. The crop is a big one.

