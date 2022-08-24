"Tall Friend, Old Friend"

“Tall Friend,” the American Field Service bronze sculpture that has looked across the Crow River for a couple of years, now has a comforting friend named “Old Friend.” The new statue was dedicated Aug. 20, 1997. Pictured with the statues at AFS Park were sculptor Robert Wilde, Dassel, and Hutchinson’s Jay Beytien, a longtime AFS advocate.

 Leader archives

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

The paper was late and the make up was dumping matter in the forms at a rate of a column a minute. Result: The first part of an obituary had been dumped in the form and the next handful of type came off a galley describing a recent fire. It read like this in the newspaper: “The pall bearers lowered the body into the grave, and it was consigned to the roaring flames. There were few, if any, regrets, for the old wreck had been an eyesore to the town for years.” — Carlos Avery, publisher

