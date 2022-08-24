The paper was late and the make up was dumping matter in the forms at a rate of a column a minute. Result: The first part of an obituary had been dumped in the form and the next handful of type came off a galley describing a recent fire. It read like this in the newspaper: “The pall bearers lowered the body into the grave, and it was consigned to the roaring flames. There were few, if any, regrets, for the old wreck had been an eyesore to the town for years.” — Carlos Avery, publisher
Found: a feather boa. Inquire at the Leader office.
Our Brownton correspondent relates a blood-curdling tale of an escaped mountain lion. This explains the firearms we have seen being mysteriously carried into the country of late.
Vic Naegeli, Hutchinson’s candidate for honors at the National Amateur Athletic Union, is competing for honors in the decathlon of 10 track-and-field events. He will be accompanied by his manager and trainer G.G. Banding. They recently spent the day at Northrop Field at the University of Minnesota, where they attracted the attention of Twin Cities sports writers.
Eben Dennis, in charge of the radio department for the Hutchinson Electric Service company, is greatly pleased with the success of the station. Many letters have been received from distant points in Minnesota and North Dakota. This week Mr. Dennis received a letter from W.H. Smith of Burkburnett, Texas, in which Mr. Smith said that the Hutchinson weather and market code “come in clear almost daily.” Burkburnett is between 700 and 800 miles from Hutchinson and the fact that messages sent from the Hutchinson station come in clear there indicates that they may carry considerably farther.
The Silver Lake Band, official Third District Legion Band, won more laurels at the State Legion Convention in Virginia. It was made the official Minnesota State Legion Band and will accompany the Minnesota delegation in October to the national convention in New Orleans.
Through the combined rain and electrical storm, it wrought considerable havoc upon light and telephone communications in the Hutchinson community. The 3.05 inches of rain, which fell during the preceding three days was heralded as a savior for the corn crop. Farmers and elevator men alike have acclaimed this week’s rain, all of which fell in the first four days of the week, as exactly what the corn needed after the preceding month’s semi-drought conditions.
Hutchinson has a new industry flourishing in the back part of Hayden’s Shoe store, where relief for bunion-distressed foot sufferers is being made in increasing quantities. The bunion pad, for which patents are pending, has already given some relief to 300 or 400 people in the area. R.J. Muller, who operates the shoe hospital in the same building, invented and designed the new pad, and Jess Hayden has entered the partnership for the manufacture.
Mrs. Emma Lake, Hutchinson, and A.W. Hoese, Glencoe, were named “Outstanding Senior Citizens” at the McLeod County Fair. The program was conducted before the afternoon grandstand audience. Mrs. Lake was present but Hoese was on vacation, so was unable to be present. Also honored as honorary senior citizen was Louis Maas, 97, of Brownton. He was the oldest person attending the centennial fair. Mrs. Lake, 74, is a 1916 graduate of Hutchinson High School. She taught in rural schools throughout Minnesota for 15 years. She also served as superintendent for fine arts activities at the fair since 1948. It should be mentioned that she is a lifetime senior judge for flower shows throughout the National Council of Federate State Garden Clubs.
Despite having to wait for dry weather to enjoy the excitement, fans filled the stands and drivers put on a good show for the 1997 McLeod County demotion derby. The event had been postponed Tuesday during daylong, drenching rains.
Break out the barbecue bib for Red Rooster Days. The 38th annual event is Monday Sept. 1, Labor Day. Volunteers will be serving up barbecued chicken with all the fixings from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket price is $6 in advance and $7 at the gate.
