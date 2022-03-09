125 YEARS AGO: 1897
From the Publisher Carlos Avery: We can overlook a lot of mistakes in McKinley’s policy if he will say to bloodthirsty Spain, “Hands off Cuba!” And the American people and their new navy will back him up.
Most people who imagine that they need more leisure really require greater energy.
Common sense is not in the same class as genius, but it often gets more solid comfort out of life.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
From the Litchfield Review: The Washington Pavilion is no more. Due to the weight of the snow, it collapsed some time ago and lies flatter than a pancake. The side walls were thrown outward and its roof with its accompanying load of snow rests on the dancing floor.
Damage in the amount of $2,500 is the result of a fire in the pool hall and lunch room where Albert Liekvold is the proprietor. Shortly after 5 o’clock, the fire was reported from the pool hall and smoke was seen pouring heavily from the back window. A gasoline tank had been filled in the basement, overfilled in fact, so that many gallons of the fluid on the floor surrounded the tank. The supply is piped upstairs to the cook stove in the front part of the pool room. Ignorant of the overflow, one of the employees started the electric motor and sparks therefrom ignited the gas. Immediately the entire back part of the building was in flames.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
A taxi cab service, to be operated on a 24-hour basis, was inaugurated in Hutchinson by Edward Davidson, who for the past year and a half, has driven for the Greyhound bus lines on the Minneapolis-to-Hutchinson route.
Walter Quast, a 49-year-old flying enthusiast, did his first solo flight, and has now been up a number of times alone, adding several hours to his flight log. He has been interested in flying for a number of years and last fall he purchased an Aeronca Champion, in which he has been doing his flying.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
For the second time in two years the Hutchinson Fire Department fought a fire in a commercial building along State Highways 7 and 22. Firemen were called to put out a fire on the Crow River behind the Municipal Electric Plant.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Farmers hoping to build a large livestock operation in McLeod County will likely have to postpone their plans. Although McLeod County Planning Commission had recommended a moratorium on feedlots with more than 400 animal units, the County Board voted to table the proposal until its next meeting. Despite this action, the moratorium will likely be passed at the next board meeting.
The Hutchinson Mall is the place to be the weekend of March 8-9 if you are a collector of toys or model trains. The twice-yearly show is one of the largest in Minnesota and draws hundreds of collectors to the March and October events. Organized locally by Don and Tootie Sturges, more than 84 tables will be set up for vendors from the Upper Midwest.
A convocation featuring Patrick Reynolds will take place at Ridgewater College. Reynolds is the grandson of R.J. Reynolds, founder of R.J. Reynolds tobacco company. He saw his father, oldest brother and other relatives die from cigarette-induced emphysema and lung cancer. Concerned about the mounting health evidence against tobacco, Reynolds turned his back on his family’s tobacco business in 1986 and became an advocate of a smoke-free America. His presentation details his personal experiences along with inside stories of the tobacco war. He has appeared on “Oprah,” “Phil Donahue” and “The Today Show,” as well as other television and radio shows.
People’s Platform: For the person that has a problem accessing Adams Street from Second Avenue, go over to Washington Avenue where it is a controlled intersection and make your access that way. Otherwise, I believe the bypass is being built to alleviate some of these problems.
People’s Platform: The intersection at Adams Street and Second Avenue needs a stop light, not just four-way stop signs. The city should purchase the two corner lots on the east side of the intersection because the street is not wide enough for semis turning to the east.