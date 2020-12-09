125 YEARS AGO: 1895
The Hutchinson Brewery pays $30 a year for city water instead of $10 as our figures made it last week.
The amount of personal property tax, which every citizen of Hutchinson village and township should pay March 1, will be found on our front page. Taxes are from $89.28 for George Viehman and $684 for Citizens Bank.
An immense fall of snow this winter and heavy rains next spring are the only agencies that will restore to McLeod County lakes their pristine beauty.
Hutchinson sympathizes with her enterprising sister towns, Glencoe and Brownton, in the costly and determined efforts they are making to secure a supply of water for fire protection. In both towns, wells have been sunk to the depth of several hundred feet, and apparently a good supply of water secured. The well at Glencoe was plugged by the drill becoming lodged in the bottom, and the Brownton well filled with sand after it had been accepted from Swanson, the contractor. We hope both towns will soon secure plenty of water and provide ample safeguards against losses by fire.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
The matter of a properly cared for skating rink with a warming house or rest room for the use of the young and grown-up kids, which has been more or less of a live issue at winter club meetings for several years past, received considerable momentum recently. In fact, it seemed to get a start that is very likely to end in fruition, and to provide skating accommodations on the pond during the winter months.
There will be a community Christmas tree in Hutchinson this Yuletide. There will be the big lighted and decorated tree, community singing and other features, plans for which have not been developed, to which every person in the Hutchinson community is invited. This community Christmas tree venture, which the Leader is sure will prove to be one of the most popular things ever attempted here, is made possible by the generosity of an enterprising, public-spirited and loyal group of community men.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Hutchinson merchants expect to sell between 6,000 and 7,000 Christmas trees this season for the holiday trade. This is a lot of trees to handle in a few short weeks, but the number seems even larger to Al Patrias and Clarence Seller, who have undertaken the job of getting most of them into Hutchinson from northeast of Aitkin. Besides hundreds of trees, the local men have also hauled most of the decorative roping used for Main Street trimming and decorating individual homes and business places throughout the city.
On the outskirts of Glencoe, Sheriff Arthur Tessmer of McLeod County captured George Sidney Setts, St. Paul ex-convict wanted for murder. Capture of the criminal came soon after L.H. Patten, manager of the Glencoe Mill, recognized Setts’ picture published in the Minneapolis daily as that of the man he had hired at the mill two days before. He notified Sheriff Tessmer at once and the net was laid for his arrest. Setts showed some resistance at first but wilted when he saw that Tessmer had him covered with a gun. Setts had killed Erik Johnannsson, Minneapolis liquor store clerk, in an attempted robbery.
Frank Broderius assumed his old duties as chief of police and is now on the job. He recently was discharged from the service, where he served with the military police in Washington, D.C. Eli Jensen and Phil Buck remained as the other two members of the local force.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
About 50,000 bushels of shelled corn are in storage at the McLeod County Fairgrounds along the drive between the beer garden and the grandstand. The corn was put there by the Farmers Elevator and is waiting its turn to be dried at the elevator after late-harvested soybeans are dried. Vern Carlson, elevator assistant manager, said he expects corn drying to begin soon and the piles will disappear.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
While snow was covering Hutchinson, a dance of a different type of snowflake occurred at Hutchinson High School, where “The Nutcracker” was performed by students of Nancy and Dad Dance Studio. About 375 people attended the performance.
The blizzard on Dec. 8 hampered blood collections in Hutchinson even more critical, according to the American Red Cross. Most bloodmobiles in the region were canceled early due to the weather. “That’s a significant loss in a month that is already tough for us,” said Larry Wieser, blood services representative for the American Red Cross.