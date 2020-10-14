125 YEARS AGO: 1895
The old settlers of Hutchinson are passing away and the day will soon come when but kindly memories of them will be their only share of the town’s existence. Mrs. Sophie Pagels, who has been identified with Hutchinson virtually from the beginning, was born in 1827 at Gross Borchow in Mecklenburg, Germany. She came to America in 1853, was married to August Pagels the same year, and came to Minnesota the summer of 1857 and settled on a farm in Acoma. In 1862 occurred the Indian outbreak, and the Pagels along with other settlers found refuge in the stockade, where Mrs. Pagels was a leader in all good offices toward refugees.
The Hutchinson Family Young Folks will reorganize the season of 1895-96 and contemplate a trip to the Pacific coast, starting the last of October. The make up of the company will be as follows: O.D. Hutchinson, Neely Hutchinson, Bess and Jess, Miss G., Lois Woodworth, Miss Hattie Hutton and L.H. King.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Mrs. John Honzalek, 45, is dead as a result of self-inflicted poison. She lived in Rich Valley, 4 miles south of Silver Lake. She was observed walking to the village, purchasing ammunition and a revolver. She was last seen alive about 4 p.m. near the Luce Line station but did not board any train leaving the village. She evidently changed her mind about the revolver and death came from poison. Her body was found 3 miles east of Silver Lake near the Luce Line tracks. Mrs. Honzalek had constantly brooded over the death of her daughter from influenza, following soon upon the death of the daughter’s husband in France.
Oscar Qualey, 40, is dead as a result of an auto-train collision, 3 miles east of Stewart on the Yellowstone Trail at the point familiar to all McLeod County people, where the road suddenly crosses the Milwaukee tracks. Qualey died about a half hour later on the train just before reaching Glencoe. His Buick touring car was completely demolished. He was a member of the Minneapolis police force. The engineer on the afternoon Milwaukee local claims that the policeman raced with the train from the time it left Stewart, and unacquainted with the road did not know of the dangerous curve where the road crosses the tracks. He evidently thought he could cross the tracks ahead of the train and took the chance. The engineer struck him squarely.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Miss Doris Jensen, known to screen fans as Colleen Gray, has aptly completed all requirements for “local girl makes good” and is now launched on her career on the motion picture screen. She signed a contract with 20th Century-Fox in October and she had a minor role in her first movie, “State Fair.” Doris is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Jensen of Hutchinson.
According to county health authorities, there is absolutely no foundation to the rumors regarding the number of cases of infantile paralysis in McLeod County and specifically Glencoe. The authorities assured the Leader there have been no verified cases of the disease in the county and only a few people are under observation as possible polio cases. The corresponding rumor that Hutchinson’s Homecoming game against Glencoe was to be canceled is also false.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Minnesota’s “theater of seasons” staged about every act for Hutchinson’s residents. Along with colorful leaves falling, there was rain, snow, frost, fog and even sunshine. Three days of rain and snow delivered 4 1/2 inches of precipitation.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Taking action against contractors slow in completing city street projects takes time, the Hutchinson City Council learned. In a report to the council, City Engineer John Rodeberg said he has written a number of contractors urging them to complete projects or face possible penalties in the form of “liquidated damages.” This year was the largest ever in terms of the number of projects the city tackled in one year. “A lot of contract stipulations just have not been followed, such as keeping streets passable throughout the process,” Rodeberg said. The city may have grounds for litigation, but documentation of the contractor’s deficiencies will have to be developed, City Attorney Barry Anderson said.
Hutchinson city residents who want to vote in the upcoming city election on Nov. 7 by means of an absentee ballot may now pick up their ballots at the receptionist’s desk at Hutchinson City Center.