Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 65F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 32F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.