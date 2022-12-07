Downtown Christmas 1971

Snowflakes and kids galore marked the annual visit of Santa Claus to the Hutchinson downtown business district on Saturday, Dec. 4, 1971. Helpers from the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce distributed some of the approximately 1,000 candy treats given away in Library Square.

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

The happy season of Christmas is once more close upon us, destined to bring more joy and gladness to millions of hearts, but sadness and a sense of sorrow to the very many poor and unfortunate. Families preparing together in annual communion should not let their own happiness blind them to the fact that right among us are those who have no smiling faces at their table on that great day; perhaps possess no homes and few comforts. Remember that the greatest joy, which can come to one’s heart arises from the knowledge of having made someone else happy. Forget not the poor, the forlorn, the sick and the unfortunate in your Christmas preparations.

