The happy season of Christmas is once more close upon us, destined to bring more joy and gladness to millions of hearts, but sadness and a sense of sorrow to the very many poor and unfortunate. Families preparing together in annual communion should not let their own happiness blind them to the fact that right among us are those who have no smiling faces at their table on that great day; perhaps possess no homes and few comforts. Remember that the greatest joy, which can come to one’s heart arises from the knowledge of having made someone else happy. Forget not the poor, the forlorn, the sick and the unfortunate in your Christmas preparations.
Six applications for saloon licenses are on file in the office of City Recorder F.N. Moore. They are I.B. Jorgenson, Emil Kissler, and Huderle & Co. for their present places of business, by H.C. Schlueter for the Baseman building, Charles Long for the Wallen building and John Hartmann of Glencoe for the Theuringer building. It is practically certain that the council will grant only four licenses and more than probably that they will raise the present license fee from $700 to some higher figure, perhaps even a $1,000.
A prize of $6 has been given to O.O. Vaughan, Brownton buttermaker, in the butter scoring contest at the recent convention of the Minnesota Creamery Operators and Managers Association.
The Hutchinson Post Office has received blanks to be used by holders of 1918 war savings stamps for those who desire to redeem them. On and after the Jan. 1, 1923, date of maturity, the post office will pay $5 for each stamp affixed to a folder.
A 21-year-old Glencoe man, LeRoy Donnay, was announced to receive the top boys 4-H award in the country, the National Boys Leadership Award. He received this recognition at the National 4-H Club convention in Chicago, the trip being given to him as part of his award. Wilson & Co., the meatpacking concern, sponsored the contest. For his outstanding leadership work, Donnay also wins a $200 scholarship.
Crews of the Hutchinson Telephone Co. began work on their last major job to restore rural telephone service to normal from the devastation caused by the Nov. 7 sleet storm. This is the so-called West Lynn leader, which serves seven rural lines.
A light-bulb responding force of two men has grown to a 10-man department equipped with radios in cars and pockets in the 37 years Frank Broderius has been a police officer in Hutchinson. Broderius was the patrolman and Donald Falconer, the chief, of the two-man force in early 1936 when it operated out of the fire hall because there weren’t office facilities for the Police Department. The only means of communication the public had when trying to reach its police was a light bulb, which hung in the intersection at Main Street South and Second Avenue. Back then, people would call a telephone operator and she would turn on this light. She also would call three or four of the favorite business places where the officers used to stop to pass the time of day.
The McLeod County Household Hazardous Waste Facility will lose its coordinator this month. Roberta Lexvold has resigned from the position effective Dec. 23. Lexvold began as the household hazardous waste technician on Aug. 1, 1994, before the facility had even opened. She became the coordinator in February 1995. Her job dues include coordinating all recycling programs and solid waste licensing. Becoming a new mom influenced her decision to resign. Lexvold and her family live in Blaine, so she has had about an hour-and-a-45-minute commute one way.
County jail systems could become responsible for more serious property offenders if current state trends hold. McLeod County Attorney Mike Junge told the County Board. Junge said the current movement in the state is to take some of the felony-level property offenders out of the prison system and put them in the county jail system. Currently, offenders are placed in jail if they are sentenced to less than a year of incarceration and to prisons if they are sentenced to a year or more. “That means more people in jail and increasing the responsibility of the counties,” Junge said. The cost for counties, he said, would be dramatic.
— Looking Back is a weekly column by Kay Johnson, arts and special projects editor, that highlights Hutchinson history. Photo submissions with captions are welcome. Contact the Leader by calling Johnson at 320-753-3641 or email johnson@hutchinsonleader.com.