Before a packed Hutchinson High School Auditorium on Oct. 6, 1997, Ryan Ziemer and Sadie Brugman were named the 1997 HHS Homecoming king and queen. Joining them as royalty were Princess Majalisa Diaz and Prince Tim Smith. The four have reigned over a week packed with homecoming activities that concluded Friday night with a Missota Conference football game against visiting Prior Lake and a dance at the Recreation Center.

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

An expert in the matters of inks and papers says the books of the present period are printed with such poor ink on such perishable paper that future generations will not have an opportunity of reading them. No doubt in the case of some contemporary books our grandchildren will thus suffer a loss; but the total disappearance of much that passes for journalism in these days will be so great a gain that it may well be held that the balance is on the right side.

