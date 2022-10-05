An expert in the matters of inks and papers says the books of the present period are printed with such poor ink on such perishable paper that future generations will not have an opportunity of reading them. No doubt in the case of some contemporary books our grandchildren will thus suffer a loss; but the total disappearance of much that passes for journalism in these days will be so great a gain that it may well be held that the balance is on the right side.
To cure Klondike fever go out into a plowed field some cold morning before breakfast next winter and with a pick ax dig a hole 16 feet deep. Come back to the house in the evening about dark and eat a small piece of stewed buffalo robe and go to sleep in the wood shed. Repeat dose if necessary.
The croquet cranks met their Waterloo when one, after another, bit the dust to Dr. G.I. Royce of Minneapolis. All day the battle raged but not one of the local players succeeded in winning a game from the dead shot from the city.
The Hutchinson Community Hospital opened with Mrs. George W. Madsen admitted as its first patient. Less than 24 hours later, little Florence Marguerite Madsen, weight 7-1/2 pounds, opened her eyes to this funny big world, the first baby born in the Hutchinson hospital, a great honor for so little a thing.
Winning a bride and possibly her parents wrath, losing a valued employee and $300 besides operating a kewpie stand for himself and a blanket rack for the Hutchinson Legion Post at the fairgrounds, was all in a day’s work for E.C. Johnson, concessions man at the county fair. Johnson’s employee, a friend of 16 years, “skidooed” with $300 of the stand’s money, but Johnson was not at all dismayed at this misfortune, and went ahead making plans for his elopement with Miss Myrtle Pearce, daughter of one of the gypsy fortune tellers at the fair.
Impressive ceremonies marked the laying of the cornerstone of the new church, which is being constructed by the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran congregation, five miles northwest of Hutchinson. The structure on which work is progressing quite well, will cost between $70,000 and $80,000 it is estimated now. It is hoped to get it under roof before winter and completed next spring.
An eight-day Hutchinson infant suffering from a blood malady, which has caused medical men to classify him as an “Rh baby,” was given excellent chances for survival at the University Hospital in Minneapolis. The child, a boy, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Milburn Henke of Hutchinson. Gary Lee was born Sept. 24, at Hutchinson Community Hospital and was taken the same day to University Hospital after his condition had been diagnosed by a local physician. In what amounts to one all-enveloping transfusion, the old blood of the baby is drained out and the new blood is pumped in.
Arnold Heil, owner of Heil Drug Store in Hutchinson for the past 27 years, announced he has sold the business to Joe Wesley of Robbinsdale. Wesley, 24, joined the firm Oct. 1. Heil said he will retain a financial interest in the business and will continue to work in the store on a part-time basis.
Leonard Pikal of Brownton was re-elected as president of the McLeod County Farmers Union for the coming year. Named as vice chairman was Ben Vorlicek of Silver Lake, while LeRoy Prochaska of Glencoe was elected secretary-treasurer.
Basketball fans across Minnesota breathed a collective sigh of relief when the Timberwolves announced they had signed Michael Jordan’s heir apparent Kevin Garnett to a contract that will keep the 21-year-old player here for at least the next six years. To give Garnett’s reported $125 million contract some perspective, consider this: The city of Hutchinson is projecting a general fund budget of $6.8 million for 1998 and a total budget, including debt service, of $9.5 million. Garnett’s salary is equivalent to 18.4 years of the city’s general fund budget or 13.2 years of the total budget.
