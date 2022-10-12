Cross-country meet 1997

Striding down Lake Marion County Park during the Missota Conference cross-country meet Oct. 10, 1997, were Hutchinson runners, front, from left, Travis Weispfenning and Mike Mack. At far left is Tiger runner Ben Carlson, who placed 27th out of 62 runners.

 Leader archives

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

H.E. Harris has just completed and took to Plato a very handsome set of scenery for Dols’ hall of that place. The drop curtain is a beauty, having a brilliant color and an artistic finish superior to anything we’ve seen of his work, which is gaining a wide reputation.

