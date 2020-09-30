125 YEARS AGO: 1895
A nice clean pound of plug tobacco costs 22 cents at Rehse Bros.
Theodore Kurth is in Minneapolis taking the Keeley Cure. The money for treatment was raised by his wife's efforts in Lester Prairie and Hutchinson. (The Keeley Cure, or Gold Cure, was a commercial medical operation that offered treatment to alcoholics from 1879 to 1965.)
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
About $100 worth of damage was done to the barn belonging to A.H. Ames when it caught on fire. The evidence being that boys set fire to hay in the barn, and machinery that was stored there was undamaged. The barn is by the river on the south shore. The fire department did quick work in quenching the flames, but while the fire lasted it was a spectacular one.
Five cars of oil were shipped in over the Great Northern railroad totaling 50,000 gallons, four of gasoline and one of kerosene. This is the largest amount of oil ever shipped to Hutchinson at one time. Guess we can all go joy riding now — if only the price would drop a little.
That the 1920 or 48th annual McLeod County Fair in Hutchinson was a record breaker both in the number and quality of the exhibits shown, and in attendance, was the verdict of those attending. Sept. 28 was the big day attracting the largest crowd ever seen at a McLeod County Fair and being estimated at nearly 10,000 people. This happened despite the 40-mile prevailing northwest wind and near freezing temperatures. The receipts at the gate were $3,230.90. Adult tickets were 50 cents and children's were 25 cents, with children younger than 6 admitted free.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Following the appeal in the Leader for knitters to make up Red Cross sweaters for servicemen, a new shipment of 250 pounds of yarn was received. This more than doubles the need for workers and every woman who knits is urgently asked to go to the Red Cross room at City Hall to take work home.
Two more buildings have been announced for North Main Street with the sale of a lot between Snow's Hatchery and the Martin Weseloh building. The lot owned by Elmer Lee was sold to Charles Stocking and Henry Sanken. Both will erect buildings, with work to start shortly. Cliff Betker will be the contractor. Stocking plans a building 30 by 60 to house electrical and machine sales and service.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Candidates for the Homecoming queen title at Hutchinson High School are Carol Domschot, Carol Ulrich, Jo Pullen, Margit Bretzke, Janet Krueger and Dawn Albrecht.
Letters of commendation honoring them for their high performance on the National Merit Scholarship qualifying test have been awarded to five Hutchinson High School students including Curtis Benson, Michael Clasen, Janet Krueger, Ardyce Mohler and Carol Ulrich.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Until recently, citizens of greater Minnesota may have thought toll roads were only a concern of metro-area residents. But members of the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition let their McLeod County audience know that the future of Twin Cities roadways will likely impact businesses in their communities. Coalition members want a new, 18-mile stretch from Interstate 494 to Cologne. The new four-way highway would be just north of the old route, and would likely be a tollway.
Hutchinson City Council gave a cool reception to the idea of rebuilding U.S. Highway 212 into Minnesota's first toll road. The council learned of the idea at its meeting when City Engineer John Rodeberg reported on a meeting that took place earlier that day at the McLeod County Courthouse in Glencoe.
The Hutchinson Area United Way will host its first live telethon 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. The telethon will be broadcast from Hutchinson City Center and will be aired on HCVN cable Channel 10. Residents are invited to be part of the studio audience. The celebrity emcee will be John Williams from WCCO Radio. Local celebrities will be John Mons from KARP Radio, Jim Ohnstad from KDUZ/KKJR Radio, and Vi Mayer, executive director of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Under the direction of veteran Litchfield director Bernie Aaker, the Hutchinson Community Theater is presenting Neil Simon's comedy, "Rumors." It is about four couples who arrive at a dinner party at which there has been an unusual turn of events. The play will be staged at Hutchinson High School auditorium.
People's Platform: I'm a frequent user of County Road 8 and the only problem I see is that people don't know how to stop for the two signs that are there. The road was set up to bypass Hutchinson, and that is what we use it for. We abide by the speed limit and I think that the people that are having the problem need to look at what they are doing.