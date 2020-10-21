125 YEARS AGO: 1895
An Eastern paper declares that the long nose is a sign of intelligence and progressiveness but anyone who has made a study of this useful and often times picturesque and ever graceful feature of the human physiognomy will find it handy to reason upon the nose or to determine the significance of the various styles of it. We see high personages with many kinds of noses: the snub, the aquiline, the bulging, the bottle, the retiring, the peaked or the pointed, the domineering, the salient, the very flat, the mirth provoking, the turn-up often called the turnip, and the indescribable. In looking at, or making comparisons of the various types of noses belonging to notable characters, we have learned how difficult it is to tell a man by his nose. We do not think any less or the worse of a man if nature has not done her best with his nose.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Miss Clara Ruff, American Red Cross nurse for McLeod County, presented her record book for the last year. Her work included: home calls where actual bedside care was given, infant welfare calls, home visits to chronic patients, supplying wheel chairs and taking one family to the Twin Cities for an appointment with a tuberculosis specialist.
The League of Women Voters conducted a meeting at the church hall to hear the platforms of the national parties. Owing to a misunderstanding, the Democrats were not represented and a socialist speaker was unavailable.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
School burglars, operating with the same technique they used in a number of other Minnesota towns, broke into the high school and escaped with more than $500 in cash. The total amount obtained by the bandits was $541, some of which was in war stamps.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Three Hutchinson students made up the team that went to the National Future Farmers of American dairy cattle judging contest in Kansas, Missouri. The local team was composed of Tim Martens, Randy Luthens and Ivan Duesterhoeft, and coached by R.W. Eberhart, school vocational agricultural instructor and FFA chapter advisor. Charles Albrecht, also from the FFA chapter, was one of the 13 gold emblem winners in the dairy cattle showman competition at the meet.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Short on spending money for the holiday season? The Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce has initiated a new loan program this year designed to give consumers more buying power and Hutchinson merchants more holiday business. The program, called Christmas Cash, will enable Hutchinson residents to borrow up to $500 per person or $1,000 per couple. Qualified borrowers can obtain the loans from any financial institution in town. Loans will be issued through Dec. 15. The loans carry an interest rate of 4.95 percent and have to be paid back in six months. The money has to be spent at Hutchinson businesses that are participating in the Christmas Cash program. There are 45 businesses, all of which belong to the chamber. Residents who take out a loan will receive specially printed currency in $20, $50 and $100 denominations. "I always believe in buying local," said Vi Mayer, chamber executive director. "This program is good for the consumer, good for the retailers and good for the community."
Armed with videotape, overheads and a copy of the city's own zoning ordinance, Hutchinson residents John and Helene Doring went before the Hutchinson Planning Commission to ask that the city enforce its own rules. The Dorings were asking that the city require McLeod Treatment Programs Inc. to erect an 8-foot fence along the boundary separating the Dorings' backyard from the backyard of McLeod Treatment's short-term youth crisis center at 620 State Highway 7 E. For the Dorings, the issue is not as much about kids crossing their lawn as it is a case of the city not enforcing ordinances designed to protect residential property that is next to commercial zones. Prior to opening as a youth crisis shelter, the facility had been a residential four-plex.
Sixth-grade students at Hutchinson Middle School are investing 10 weeks in creating their own investment portfolios. They are experiencing the highs and lows of stock trading, and researching the potential for making big bucks. "It's awesome," said Dan Glieden. "It's something new."