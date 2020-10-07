125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Hutchinson’s cement sidewalks surprise and delight every visitor.
Out of 200 entries of butter at the Minnesota State Fair, the Hutchinson Creamery was one of the very few that earned a score of 96 out of a possible 100 points.
A new process of obtaining cheap gas from peat is attracting much attention in Massachusetts, and it is believed vast beds of peat, such as are found in McLeod County, will soon be made to produce unlimited quantities of gas for heating and lighting purposes.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
A good-sized audience of probably 300 people, including a goodly number of ladies and folks from the farms, heard and were greatly impressed by the address of T.J. Caton of Minneapolis on Amendment No. 1 delivered at city hall. He devoted considerable time to explain why failure to vote on a constitutional amendment is a vote against the amendment, and explained at length how the county districts, especially those off the main state roads, would most benefit by the passage of the amendment and the state one-mill tax, which must now be largely spent on main roads, could be used for the improvement of feeder roads or lateral roads.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Alvin (Beans) Schoeneman of this city bowled himself into the hall of fame when he rolled a perfect 300 game during the early shift of the Community League at the Askeroth Alleys of Litchfield. The feat is all the more remarkable because Beans is partially handicapped. He was struck with polio 20 years ago and lost the use of many of his physical faculties. Describing his feat, a sports writer said his three games with a total of 744 is the highest rolled in the entire nation this season.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Building permits issued in Hutchinson during August 1970 for new buildings and repairs and alterations were valued at $121,000 according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. This was an increase from $23,000 during August 1969.
McLeod County ranks high among the 87 counties of Minnesota in egg and milk production. Ranked ninth each, McLeod produced 53 million eggs and 272 million pounds of milk in 1969.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
In a first-ever television kickoff, the local chapter of United Way raised more than $26,000 on a live cable TV telethon. “We accomplished our goals,” said Mike Bennett, president for the local United Way. Raising awareness, personalizing the needs, and kicking off the fundraising month with something new were all achieved, he said.
Burnett Pierce, a pioneer for women in the work force in Hutchinson, has retired after working at Hager Jewelry for 60 years. “I’m retiring because I want to,” she said. “I’ve given my life to this place, now it’s time to do something else.” Pierce began working for Bill Hager after she finished eighth grade, which was the end of her schooling. Later, she owned the business for about 10 years until she sold it to her niece’s husband, Dale McLain. McLain sold it to Mark Cormier in 1990.
Everybody seems to have some strong feelings on the verdict in the O.J. Simpson trial. Local residents are no different. The following is a sampling of what people had to say: “They made race the issue instead of a murder issue.” “I never thought (Simpson) was guilty.” “I think it’s dividing the races a little bit.” “Obviously, there’s some flaws in the system.” “I think the jury was scared.” “If he wasn’t guilty, who did it?” “O.J. Simpson would be in jail if he had a public defender and frankly, that’s where he belongs.”
Polka music, lots of faces and a friendly potluck were the warm ways to celebrate 130 years of faith at St. John’s United Church of Christ of Biscay. The Rev. Jim Dahlgren shared heartfelt sentiments for the church’s heritage and hopes for a steadfast future.
Sirens wailed, red lights flashed and people scurried about intent on their jobs when Hutchinson Area Health Care conducted an emergency response drill at Burns Manor Nursing Home. The scenario of the pretend emergency was this: A registered nurse reported a fire with lots of pretend smoke — in a resident’s room at 2 p.m. That called for the evacuation of 12 residents in the southeast wing, one of the nursing home’s six wings. Within minutes, Hutchinson Police Department, Hutchinson Fire Department and two Hutchinson ambulances were on the scene.