The Citizens Band gave a concert which was much enjoyed by music lovers. O.L. Day, the leader with a solo cornet; Jud Robbins, first B flat cornet; Herman Kurth, piccolo; Fred Kurth, E flat clarinet; Gus Kurth, solo alto; Theo. Kurth baritone; Clark Robbins, first tenor; J.C. Frink, first alto; Richard Horgan, second alto; Charles Monroe, tuba; William Brookins, snare drums; and Frank Monroe, bass drums. There were selections by the best Hutchinson talent at the time in recitation, song and piano.
John Hutchinson and Charlie Kleinman, soldiers in camp at Chickamauga, Georgia, wrote home to the senior class, giving their classmates a description of camp life and the routine duties.
J.P. Envoldsen got the job of laying the foundations for the new school buildings. They used native stone for the purpose in those days, and as stonemason Mr. Enevoldsen could not be outclassed.
Winners of the Leader artist contest were announced this week with the $5 first prize going to Fern Rosenkranz, second prize of $3 going to Elaine Emans, Litchfield, and third prize to Mildred Lhotka, Hutchiinson.
The first program over Hutchinson’s radio station, WFAN, brought in so many distant calls from parties listening that the telephone facilities at the Hutchinson Electric service proved inadequate. A Minneapolis man phoned that the local broadcast was coming in better than WLAG at Minneapolis.
Clint Popp ran first in the mile and in the 880-yard run, while Coates Moffett was second in the 100-yard dash and first in the broad jump during the Hutchinson, Litchfield and Howard Lake track meet.
Two Hutchinson High School groups, the German Band and the boys’ octet, walked off with top honors Wednesday night at the “Stepping Stones to Stardom” talent show.
Larry Merrick was elected commander of the Hutchinson Post No. 96, American Legion, at the regular meeting Wednesday night to succeed Roland A Mielke. Other officers elected are Denton Black, first vice commander, succeeding Russell Reiner; Robert R. Roberts, second vice commander, replacing Henry Brunson; Albie Mead, finance officer, in place of Joe Drahos; and James Becker, chaplain, succeeding Russell Thompson.
It is expected the towers and lights for the new Hutchinson Athletic Association baseball field will be ordered tonight, when stockholders will hold their first organization meeting. Temporary officers elected by a small group several weeks ago are Kermit Brandt, president; Irvin Burich, secretary; Grant Christianson, vice president; and Wm. V. Olson, treasurer.
Local officials went on a tour of off-sale liquor stores in other towns, to see how they operate, in order to gather information for establishment of a municipal store here. Officials touring were Alderman Miller, Frank Broderius, Elmer Jensen, Mayor Willard L. Sahr, Aldermen J.J. Drahos and Irving Larson.
Russ Heilman will operate a passenger boat on the river this summer following his purchase of a new five-passenger Chriscraft. The boat will dock on the north side of the mill pond.
A bill to establish a riding and hiking trail, part of which will be in McLeod County, was passed by the Minnesota Legislature and sent to Gov. Wendell Anderson. Final passage of the bill was by an 86 to 34 vote early Sunday in the House after a motion to return the bill to committee was defeated on a voice vote. The trail is to be established on the recently abandoned Minneapolis Industrial Railway line, originally the Luce Line Railroad, right-of-way between Plymouth and Gluek.
Herb Pellinen was named the 1973 Hutchinson High School Outstanding Athlete at the all-sports banquet Saturday. Pollinen, a senior, became the first Tiger to capture a state high school individual wrestling championship by winning the 126-pound title this season. Pellinen began wrestling as an eighth-grader and since then has chalked up a career record of 105-29-4 and is only the fifth wrestler in the state to record over 100 wins. Pellinen posted a 31-1 record during the 1972-1973 season. He also competed in cross country and baseball for six years.