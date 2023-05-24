Image from the past - boat race

Driver and mechanics work over this craft prior to the modified boat races held at Gopher Campfire Point near Hutchinson in May 1973. Some of the modified boats traveled speeds of 80 to 100 mph.

125 YEARS AGO: 1898

The Citizens Band gave a concert which was much enjoyed by music lovers. O.L. Day, the leader with a solo cornet; Jud Robbins, first B flat cornet; Herman Kurth, piccolo; Fred Kurth, E flat clarinet; Gus Kurth, solo alto; Theo. Kurth baritone; Clark Robbins, first tenor; J.C. Frink, first alto; Richard Horgan, second alto; Charles Monroe, tuba; William Brookins, snare drums; and Frank Monroe, bass drums. There were selections by the best Hutchinson talent at the time in recitation, song and piano.

