125 YEARS AGO: 1895
A meeting will be held on the matter of buying fairgrounds.
A stag party at the rooms of C. Schallinger was a social feature that is said to have been a very enjoyable affair.
Saturday, Nov. 16, the greatest football game of the year will be played at Minneapolis between the teams of the state University of Minnesota and Wisconsin. The railroads will give reduced rates. Several Hutchinsonians will attend the game.
John W. Hutchinson, who might be fitly characterized as “the last sovereign of a race” stood in the M.E. Church, an interesting figure to all who stop to think of the life he has led and the scenes that have brightened or clouded it. In spite of his 77 years, his white, hoary locks seem strange, for he was full of life and vigor. He sang again the songs that have been numbers on all the programs of many hundreds of concerts given by him and recited “The Raven” and other selections, and in the interstices between songs, he rambled around in his memory and told of what he has seen and heard, in his own peculiar way.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Armistice Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, will be fittingly observed in Hutchinson, a special meeting of the Hutchinson Legion Post has been called to make plans. A program will be given at the high school auditorium and something good in talks and music is assured. A football game between the Legion team and the Winthrop All Stars will be staged at the fairgrounds. In the evening, the Legion will host a card party and dance at the city hall. A good orchestra will furnish the music for the dance. Remember, Nov. 11, in Hutchinson, the second anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that brought Germany and its allies to their knees.
When weather observer Reiner brought in his report of October, he said, “I’ve got a month of good weather in my pocket.” Immediately we thought he had changed observer to prophet, and meant to tell us that November would be as delightful as October, but found that it was the October report he had. Only five days did the mercury dip below freezing, and on the fifth day it registered but 32. The lowest temperature was 21 on the 29th, the highest was 78 on the 7th and 11th.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Lt. Datlof Weseloh, just home from Japan, has been here with his wife and little son Vaughn visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Martin Weseloh. Lt. Weseloh, a navy flier, was in Japan on a relief mission, dropping supplies to Allied prisoners of war in northern Honshu. He also engaged in rescue work and his plane picked up Lt. Col. James Devereaux, hero of Wake Island, and had him aboard for two days when he was being returned to the United States after four years of captivity.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
McLeod County voters, traditionally Republican, repeated their preferences for GOP’ers in the general election. McLeod voters gave 5,714 votes to Clark MacGregor, who lost to Hubert Humphrey in the race for the U.S. Senate. Humphrey drew 4,955 votes from McLeod County. In the governor race, won by DFL’er Wendell Anderson, McLeod voters favored Republican Doug Head, giving him 6,003 votes to 4,714 for Anderson.
Congressman Ancher Nelsen of Hutchinson drew an impressive 63.3 percent of the vote in winning his seventh term in Congress over Mayor Clifford Adams of Mankato. Complete unofficial returns show that the Second District farmer-lawmaker got a total of 94,082 votes against 53,485 for Adams. His plurality of 39,598 was second to his 66 percent win with plurality of 45,956 votes of Charles Christensen in 1966.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Seventh-five years ago, voting became a right for all women in the United States. Back then, many people thought women voters throughout the country would soon place a woman in the White House, or surely in the office of vice president. Meanwhile, Hutchinson women already had been voting on local matters for more than a half century. The city’s founders gave them a lot more clout even 65 years earlier. “They could certainly make decisions on the town, but as any other elections at the state and federal levels, they were, of course, forbidden,” said Dave Johnson of the McLeod County Heritage Center.
A lack of issues and candidates may have been factors in the low voter turnout in the Hutchinson city election. Incumbent Mayor Marlin Torgerson defeated challenger Richard Schumann, 475-308, to earn his second two-year term. But in the two council races, incumbents Don Erickson and Kay Peterson were unopposed for new four-year terms.