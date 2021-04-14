125 YEARS AGO: 1896
Frost is out of the ground a foot down and that is the depth of the mud on the roads.
Lester Prairie’s schools were closed for two weeks on account of a diphtheria scare.
From the Blue Earth News: The latest in horticulture is to cross the milk weed and the strawberry plant. Thus gather the strawberries and cream from the same bush.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Miss Clara Ruff, Red Cross county nurse, in a recent interview said, “Can’t we start something? I mean in regard to the building of a sanitarium for the care and treatment of tubercular patients. Such a place is badly needed in this county, the clinics, recently held, having brought this out.” At present, there are 17 active cases of tuberculosis, of which health services knows, and perhaps as many more, which officials have not heard, in this county alone.
W.J. Krasen of Hutchinson was arrested by Will Carrigan, Renville County sheriff, at the farm of his brother-in-law August Klawitter in Boon Lake, on the charge of selling intoxicating liquors. The story given to the Leader is that nine young boys went to the Klawitter farm to secure booze, for which they alleged to have first paid $1 and later to have given a donation of $1. Some of them were taken violently ill, became scared and the story leaked out.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
The climax of the Hutchinson Commerce and Civic Association Quality Milk Improvement Program came when dairy farmers were feted as the armory here and the winners of last year’s contest were announced. The winners were: Herman Graupmann, $50; Rudolph Luedtke, $40; Henry Tewes, $35; Charley Jerabek, $30; Seier Jensen, $25; and Richard Baumetz, $20.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
City water and sewer service for Shady Ridge, Shady Ridge Road and the Crow River Country Club seems assured this year after an informal hearing held before the Hutchinson City Council. About 25 people attended. A top estimate of $2,340 per Shady Ridge property owner was agreed upon as logical.
Fire, which had spread to materials in a truck, was extinguished by members of the Hutchinson Fire Department at the Sylvester (Bud) Reinert farm’s sawmill operation. About $200 in damage was done to the truck and its box, according to Assistant Fire Chief Eric Smith. Sparks from a fire in the scraps had spread to the truck.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Fifteen years ago, Wayne Kasich came south from International Falls to join the Hutchinson Leader as assistant publisher when the majority interest in the twice-weekly paper was purchased by Red Wing Publishing from longtime publisher Lowell D. “Tip” Mills and Tom Koeppen. Kasich will be heading back “up north” later this month to become general manager of the International Falls Daily Journal, another in the family of 18 papers affiliated with Red Wing Publishing. Replacing Kasich as publisher of the Leader will be Matt McMillan, a native of St. Cloud who joined the staff as advertising director in March 1995.
Play tickets are now on sale for the Hutchinson High School spring musical, “Anything Goes.” The play opens Friday and Saturday, April 19-20. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students and senior citizens.
The 1996 4-H Share the Fun contest was March 24 at Park Elementary School Auditorium in Hutchinson. The County’s Edge won the contest with their skit “The Pitfalls of 4-H Demonstrations.” The Hutch Explorers placed second and the Helen Juniors/Glencoe Pioneers took third. The County’s Edge is now eligible to compete in the Share the Fun contest at the Minnesota State Fair in August.
New video release: “Tremors Aftershocks” PG-13. Those giant underground creatures that terrorized a desert town in “Tremors” are now plowing their way through Mexican oil fields, gobbling up everything and everyone around — and only one man can stop them.
A moment of silence in public schools is now an option for Minnesota school districts that want it. Moment of silence legislation “permits a moment of silence to be observed.” That is the extent of the legislation. Prayer in public schools was prohibited in 1962, but has resurfaced a few times in recent years. In 1994, school districts were advised by the courts to also drop the traditional prayer from commencement exercises.