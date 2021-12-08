125 YEARS AGO: 1896
The wire nail trust is said to be broken and that in consequence the price has dropped $1 per keg.
Will Moore, who is moving to Kennabec County, has sold his 80-acre farm on the south side of Lake Jennie to J.P. Fallon for $1,600 cash.
George B. Paul, while home on a visit remarked to a Leader reporter: "If there is one thing that I am particularly proud of is that I am a Hutchinsonian. For beauty, progressive people, clean society and a good future, this is the banner town of the Northwest."
A.P. Tifft, one of McLeod County's most progressive pedagogues, buys a dozen copies of the Hutchinson Leader every week for use in his classroom and says he finds no better way of enlisting the interest of the scholars in their work than by letting them stand up and read the current news in the local paper. A citizen who visited Tifft's school says he found there an uncommonly bright and wide awake lot of youngsters.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
If Hutchinson can lay claim to any fame, and if there is one thing more than any other which should give Hutchinson any claim, that thing is the Gopher Campfire Club. The 11th annual Mid-Winter Banquet was attended by 755 men, many of them driving 100 miles or more but with one purpose in view — to have a good time.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
State Highway 22 from Hutchinson to Glencoe is on the paving calendar in the State Highway Department program, a local committee learned recently. The road will be paved during the next fiscal year beginning July 1947, barring any unforeseen delays. It was also learned that Highway 15 south will be finished with bituminous surface during the present fiscal year, or early next summer.
The Gopher Campfire Club and Junior Chamber of Commerce will join forces in a fox hunt. This is one of two hunts to be conducted in this vicinity as the Cedar Mills Gun Club is also planning one. Foxes are considered to be the greatest enemies of pheasants and every effort is to be made this winter to rid this section of these predators.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
The Hutchinson Fire Department lost its toughest, coldest and longest fight in several months on Grove Street. A two-alarm fire gutted the large, older home in subzero temperatures, leaving a family of four homeless. Although the fire did not raze the structure, fire officials deem it a total loss because of interior damage. No injuries were reported. The family who lived there were visiting relatives in the Paynesville area when the fire was discovered.
Three rural Hutchinson children escaped serious injury when the snowmobiles they were riding collided head on in an alfalfa field near their homes. The 12-year-old boy and 8-year-old and 5-year-old girls were snowmobiling with their fathers and the boy's brother on a farm at about 10 p.m. The two girls were going up east on a steep hill, and the boy, who was alone on an Olympic Ski-Doo, was coming from the opposite side. Both machines burst into flames on impact. The girls were knocked off their machine and were unconscious when their father found them. The boy, whose right leg was broken, was thrown several feet from the snowmobile.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Gender equity has been just pie in the sky for some school districts, but with Hutchinson still offering boys two more activities than girls, the topic continues to surface. Athletic Director Charlie Munz updated the Board of Education, saying the topic of a dance team as a sport could gain serious consideration again next spring.
Those who work for county Social Services have known for a few years that welfare reform was on the way, but major changes have only recently become a reality, with 1997 being the year for major reform. Two main areas targeted for reform are Aid to Families with Dependent Children and food stamps. Social Security is also undergoing major changes.
People's Platform: I'm getting sick and tired of all the begging that is going on. Why can't people work? The paper is full of ads for work. Where do you think we got our money from? We worked for a lot less than minimum wage. If you can't make it on one job, then get two jobs. There are 24 hours in a day.
People's Platform: I'm wondering why there isn't a birth control pill for men? I think if there was a pill for men, there probably would be a lot less unwanted pregnancies and broken families.