Crappies were biting

Word that crappies were biting in the Crow River below the dam spread quickly among young Hutchinson anglers on Aug. 26, 1997, drawing a couple dozen to toss in their lines near the Main Street bridge.

 Leader archives

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

The old First Minnesota of Gettysburg fame will visit the scene of that famous charge and witness the unveiling of a handsome monument, which has been erected in their honor. Three hundred men, all there were in the line, went into the jaws of death on that battlefield and only 47 came back. The 45th man to be counted as the fragments of the 300 returned from the death struggle was George Thom, now a resident of Hutchinson. He will join the excursion to the old battle grounds and with the comrades of 1863 live over again the thoughts and recollection those dreadful scenes of carnage.

