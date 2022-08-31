The old First Minnesota of Gettysburg fame will visit the scene of that famous charge and witness the unveiling of a handsome monument, which has been erected in their honor. Three hundred men, all there were in the line, went into the jaws of death on that battlefield and only 47 came back. The 45th man to be counted as the fragments of the 300 returned from the death struggle was George Thom, now a resident of Hutchinson. He will join the excursion to the old battle grounds and with the comrades of 1863 live over again the thoughts and recollection those dreadful scenes of carnage.
A smart aleck was given a horsewhipping by one of the female members of the circus troupe. He got his just desserts for using insulting language.
Hiking from New York City to Los Angeles and arriving in Hutchinson with 13 cents in his pocket, Bob Adams, a 17-year-old lad from Wilmington, Delaware, tarried for an hour or so. Young Adams, a member of the 71st National Guard, a cavalry outfit in New York, was attired in khaki and carried a heavy pack. He sleeps outside, eats when he can earn a meal, goes hungry other times, rides when he gets a chance, walks otherwise, an all-in-all optimistic person and a pleasure to meet. “See it this way, I had a large family at home and no money, so I went to New York to work, but I decided last month that I wanted to see the country, and the only way I could see it was to walk. Folks put up quite a holler but that’s all over now,” Adams said.
The annual Farm Bureau and 4-H club picnic, which will take place at the Lake Marion resort will get underway at 10 a.m. with the 4-H club softball tournament being the first event. The formal program will be conducted in front of the ball park bleachers at 1 p.m. and will feature as speaker Mayor Hubert Humphrey, newly elected mayor of Minneapolis.
Tuesday night was “Fond farewell night” for the Hutchinson Planning Commission as the resignation of member Marshall Tudor was announced and the director of the Micro Cities project announced that this year of working with the commission has come to an end. Tudor, an employee of 3M, has been transferred to St. Paul. No replacement has been suggested to the commission.
The McLeod County Court, in operation since the first of the year, will have a change in presiding judges when the law establishing the county court system takes effect statewide July 1. Two part-time judges who have been serving the court are resigning because of a Supreme Court decision, which says a person who practices law may not be a judge or officer of the court. Attorneys Ron McGraw of Hutchinson and Harald Hendricksen of Glencoe who have been assisting County Court Judge Leroy Yost part-time are resigning.
The city has applied for $700,000 in state and federal money that could be used to buy up to 14 properties identified as still remaining in the flood plain.
Several Glencoe citizens have fallen victim to a crime spree recently, involving Glencoe juveniles stealing cars in the area. According to Glencoe Police Chief Larry Aldape, three girls, age 13 to 15, were involved in stealing at least three vehicles. They were apprehended after they rolled and totaled a car in Algona, Iowa. Algona is about halfway between the Minnesota-Iowa border and Des Moines. After being treated and released from an Iowa hospital, the girls were returned to their parents in Glencoe and are being questioned by police.
It takes more than a bee sting to stop Kelly Brinkman. The Tiger junior was one of several runners to get stung by a swarm of yellow jackets before the cross-country race. Brinkman, however, was able to recover from her freak injury and dominate the field in the first competition of the season at the St. Cloud Apollo Invitational.
Although it remains undecided whether a facility will truly be constructed, District 423 will advertise for bids for a 24-foot by 90-foot storage shed to be constructed for the Hutchinson High School site. The facility is estimated to cost $50,000, with 80% of its cost to come from money saved in other areas within the $12 million building bond project.
