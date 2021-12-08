125 YEARS AGO: 1896
Are old-time winters no more forever? The sun beats down with spring-time heat and the farmers are coming to town in wagons.
Frankenfield’s newsstand, next to the post office, enables people to secure a variety of the latest and best literature. The best magazines can now be had at from 10 to 25 cents and at this price every home in Hutchinson should contain a supply of good literature.
A.E. Thompson and one son, Herm, have enclosed with a high board fence two lots just off Main Street and will give young folks who like to skate a chance to show their heels every day and evening the winter through. The rink will be flooded daily with artesian well water and will no doubt prove a popular and harmless resort for young folk.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
C.H. Rush sold the corner lot, corner of Main Street and Second Avenue South, which he purchased a few years ago, to the Penn-American Oil Co., the intention of the company to erect a filling station there. This company has been established in Hutchinson for several years, its tanks being near the Great Northern station and Ras. Jensen the local agent.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
Leonard Briggs, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Briggs, who has crossed the Pacific Ocean 26 times and already has a North Polar ribbon earned in Greenland, started out on the biggest journey of his life. He left from Norfolk, Virginia, Dec. 2, with America’s greatest polar explorer, Admiral Byrd, bound for the South Pole. Leonard, a storekeeper in his class in the Navy, called his folks at midnight to tell them the big news. This is the biggest and best-equipped polar expedition in history. Ice breakers, which melt the ice away with steam and suck the slush away with pumps is one of the modern improvements. This would astonish old-time explorers. Planes, submarines, weasels, jeeps and half-tracks will all be used. Byrd is taking some dogs for rough country travel around Little America in the Artic Circle. The fleet expects to be gone for four months but will take supplies for eight. Most of the time it will be completely cut off from civilization except for radio.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Hutchinson will be a shooting location for a $250,000 movie during the fourth annual Hutchinson Grand Prix Snowmobile Races. Six scenes for the full-length film, “Into a Storm,” will be filmed before, during and after Dec. 18-19. Hutchinson-area residents will have the opportunity to become a movie extra when crowd actions and reactions are filmed. According to director Maury Hurley, the movie deals with the experiences of a young man who returns to his boyhood home in northern Minnesota in search of his identity.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Hutchinson Technology Inc. stockholders had a reason to be merrier, when the company’s stock price soared $19.50 per share on Dec. 3 — a one-day increase of 37%. The stock opened at $52.75. At the close, the price was $72.50. The jump in stock price was linked to the company’s announcement that earnings are projected to far exceed earlier estimates made by financial analysts, according to Jeff Green, HTI CEO.
The voter-approved school bond referendum and higher property values are the two primary reasons people will likely see substantial school district tax increases on their 1997 statements. That was the message Director of Support Services Dale Baker gave to less than a dozen residents at the Truth-in-Taxation hearing Dec. 3.
A 14% budget increase for two years is the proposal that the merged Minnesota State Colleges and Universities will present to the Minnesota Legislature. The $2.38 billion higher education budget depends on approval of a $1.04 billion request in state funding. The University of Minnesota system of four colleges is also requesting a substantial increase, about 19%.
With Mayor Torgerson leading the way, Hutchinson motorists began using the new Bluff Street bridge at noon Dec. 5. Work on the bridge has been halted for the winter, according to City Engineer John Rodeberg, who praised the efforts of Johnson Brothers Construction of Litchfield for making extra efforts to make it passable for traffic.