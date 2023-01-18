125 YEARS AGO: 1898
A valuable addition was made to the high school bird collection by Hendrick Roseboom. The bird secured is a large white owl.
The operetta “Cinderella” is being prepared by Prof. Ball and about eight school children and will be presented at the Opera House Jan. 28.
The masked ball given by E.J. Duclos in the Opera House was an enjoyable affair and well attended. There were all sorts of costumes, the dainty, incongruous and comical.
The report in regard to the brick school house being unsafe is entirely without foundation. The fears of some individuals are needless, as the building is perfectly safe and in exactly the same condition as it was five years ago. People should not become panic-stricken without cause. The board of education is just as solicitous of the safety of the children as anyone can be, and may be trusted to keep the school buildings in a condition of safety.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
Following a struggle to get back on his feet again and take its former place in the community as a flourishing business enterprise, the Winsted flour mill caught fire and was totally destroyed, making one of the most spectacular blazes Winsted has ever seen. A heavy snowstorm prevented the flames from spreading to other places, although several small fires were started nearby. The loss is figured at $15,000 with $6,000 insurance on building and machinery.
A radio aerial wire accidentally coming in contact with a high tension electric line carrying 13,300 volts burned out two blocks of high line, three meters, several secondary lines and might just have killed outright the three men who were putting up the aerial, E.L. Priest, Harold Popp and Emanuel Jensen. Mr. Priest and the other men with him were installing a radio receiving set in Mr. Priest’s residence at Third Avenue South and Jefferson Street. The rearing of the exposed live wire and the colored flames shooting from it attracted many people to the scene, this continuing until the switches were opened and the line was killed, which required in the neighborhood of 15 minutes. It was a spectacular sight, and one which caused many people to have more respect for electricity than they had before.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
The Soren Hanson home on Sixth Avenue Northeast was practically destroyed by a fire, which broke out in the kitchen of the home shortly before 11:30 a.m. A terrific wind and below zero temperatures made it a difficult task to fight the fire and it took almost two hours to bring the flames completely under control.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
If the fuel oil shortage becomes critical for School District 423, Hutchinson Public Schools will be closed until the situation is improved. Guidelines call for administrators to close schools if the reserve fuel oil supply at the elementary and high school buildings gets to 4,000 gallons each, and if the school district gets cut off from natural gas. Schools would be closed until either the weather or fuel supply changes, so classes could be conducted.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
The Lynn Town Hall is possibly the last remaining one-room rural school house left in McLeod County that hasn’t been renovated for other uses. That is the motivation that is driving Hutchinson resident Bill Arndt, a one-man committee for preservation, to convince someone to find a way to keep the building standing. Although it has outgrown its usefulness to the Lynn Township Board, which built a new facility this fall, Arndt doesn’t want to see the building’s history lesson fade away into time.
On her last day as a police dispatcher on Dec. 13, Rita Bentz was at the controls in the communications center at the Hutchinson Police Station. She was hired on Sept. 15, 1975. “Rita is one of the most dependable people you could ever have work for you,” said Police Chief Steve Madson. “She is just a super nice person.”
Girl Scouts in Hutchinson will be taking orders for Girl Scout cookies Jan. 31-Feb. 15. There are eight varieties of cookies available including sugar-free Chalet creams and low-fat Snaps.