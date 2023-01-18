Groundbreaking for Wells Fargo Bank

In January 1998, Jim Quinlan, front left, president of Norwest Bank-Hutchinson, and Hutchinson Mayor Marlin Torgerson hoisted the first shovels of dirt to mark the start of construction for the bank, which will be on the northwest corner of the Shopko parking lot in downtown Hutchinson. Business leaders and Norwest staff members were on hand to mark the start of construction, which is expected to be completed this summer. The facility will be 6,000 square feet and have six lanes auto banking, including a drive-up ATM machine.

 Leader archives

125 YEARS AGO: 1898

A valuable addition was made to the high school bird collection by Hendrick Roseboom. The bird secured is a large white owl.

Looking Back is a weekly column by Kay Johnson, arts and special projects editor, that highlights Hutchinson history. Photo submissions with captions are welcome. Contact the Leader by calling Johnson at 320-753-3641 or email johnson@hutchinsonleader.com.

Tags