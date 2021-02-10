125 YEARS AGO: 1896
There are three cases of typhoid fever at Sumter.
Kleinmann Bros. have laid in 35 tons of Lake Hook ice.
Phillip Plaisance sold a team of sound young mares weighing 2,400 for $100. A few years ago they would easily have sold for $250.
For Minnesota this has been a winter of decidedly dull and lifeless weather. Some of the old settlers would actually enjoy a good, old-fashioned howling blizzard.
Notwithstanding the worldwide distress and disaster from the hard times, a pretty even state of prosperity has prevailed in McLeod County. There are indications that her people have been more money savers than money borrowers. In severe hard times, the numbers who let their taxes become delinquent always increases, but the list published on our front page this week contains only 320 names while last year it numbered 350.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
E.J. Rosenkranz, who owns the manages the billiard and pool rooms in the Hotel Jorgenson, has purchased bowling alleys to be installed as soon as the rooms are ready. Some remodeling of the present rooms had to be made and the work has commenced.
To date, $469 in cash and pledges have been received for the aid of starving children in Europe. It is quite probable that this is not a final and complete report, as other contributions may come in yet.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
A total of 296 births, a new record for this community, was recorded during 1945 by Dr. Charles Sheppard, official keeper of vital statistics for Hutchinson. Deaths numbered 81, six more than a year ago. For the first time in three years, the girl babies outnumbered the boys by a margin of 20. A total of 158 girls and 138 boys were born in this city. This is an increase of 32 over the previous year.
The recent blizzard was responsible for at least one accident in this vicinity when one of the Reiner large semi-trailer trucks turned over on State Highway 22, 3 miles southeast of Hutchinson. J.I. Reiner was driving the truck with a load of 80 hogs and six calves, and the snow was blowing so hard he couldn’t see. Suddenly the truck hit the side of the road and turned over on its side in the ditch. Reiner was unhurt and came back to town and got a crew to rescue the livestock. All but about 18 hogs that smothered in the truck were saved by some heroic work in the bitter cold. The men worked until midnight.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Bernie Schepers, who was in charge of the Optimist Club’s 1971 oratorical contest, extended congratulations to Mark Geier, Hutchinson High School freshman, who won the event at the club’s breakfast meeting. Mark, 13, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Geier of rural Stewart. His theme: “This I believe, that this would be a better world if all the people had more self-control and were better stewards of the Earth.”
Fire losses in the area served by the Hutchinson Fire Department in 1970 were down considerably from the previous year, according to the annual report of Fire Chief Frank Engelhart. Estimated losses for 1970 totaled $57,225. The figure for 1969 was $204,790. The largest loss during the past year was from the fire that destroyed McDonald’s Hatchery in which one person died. Firemen responded to 41 fire calls in the city for which the total estimated loss was $48,825. They received 20 rural fire calls for which the estimated loss was $8,400.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
The state will likely help build a better Luce Line State Trail this year, as the multipurpose trail has been marked for funding if the state Legislature approves Gov. Arnie Carlson’s bonding bill. While the original bill called for $1.35 million for the trail, that number was recently cut back and the final figure has yet to be agreed upon, said Joe DeJaeghere, DNR trail specialist with the Hutchinson office.
The Hutchinson Police Department reports that calls from drivers seeking information about winter road conditions have been tying up the department’s telephone lines and distracting the dispatcher during emergency situations. For a recorded message on winter road conditions, drivers should call the state information line.