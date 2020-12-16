125 YEARS AGO: 1895
The Board of Directors of the Hutchinson Creamery were feeling good over their success in securing a first-class man to take the place of Mr. Simpson. Clark McEwen of Acoma Creamery is the new manager, and he will have no trouble in sustaining the reputation of the establishment for gilt-edged butter and cheese. He will also be a valued citizen of Hutchinson.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
As usual, the Christmas mail leaving Hutchinson is several times as heavy as that coming, showing that the Hutchinson community citizens believe in the real Christmas spirit of “It is better to give than receive.” Thirty-nine sacks of mail were sent out on the Milwaukee, marking the peak of the season. The remainder of the mail was sent on the Luce Line, with several sacks being carried. Most of the packages were insured, evidently the senders haven’t much confidence in the service.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
On Dec. 24, Brue Brummond of the Square Clothing Store received a government check for $47.50, this being the amount taken from him by the Germans exactly one year ago when he entered the prison concentration camp at Limburg Dec. 24, 1944.
The season’s heaviest snowfall covered up most of Minnesota with snow up to a foot deep on the level, greatly handicapping Christmas travel by automobile and slowing down the public transportation system. With railroads and buses packed to overflowing a week before Christmas, and many thousands were left stranded because they couldn’t get on, the heavy snow still further slowed down buses and trains.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Dear Santa, I want an Easy-Bake Oven. —Linda Stoltman, age 4
Dear Santa, I have been a good boy all year, almost. Please bring me a popcorn maker and a Batmobile and Batboat. I would like some games, too. I want ice skates, also. Please bring my little brother a pull toy. I would like a Sandlot Slugger and a punching bag. See you at Christmas. —Kevin Prochaska
Dear Santa, I am 8 years old. I tried to be a very good girl. I would like a Buckaroo game and a typewriter, and a cash register. Santa, we will leave some cookies for you. Please bring my cousins something. P.S. Please bring me three Barbie sets. —Cindy Lou Draeger
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
People’s Platform: This is to the person who was complaining about the people who have their lights running or blinking. I think I’ve read this story before. If the lights bother you, don’t look at them. Christmas comes once a year. Can’t you accept whose birthday it really is? This is to the people who have their lights going: Keep them on, they look beautiful. To you, the complainer, don’t let things bother you so much.
People’s Platform: This is in response to the People’s Platform comment about the running and blinking lights: Well, Merry Christmas, Scrooge.
A burning issue at the Hutchinson City Council meeting has nearly fizzled out as church leaders and Fire Department officials have reached a compromise on the use of hand-held candles. Hutchinson Fire Department has drafted a letter outlining regulations and safeguards that must be taken in places of assembly where people plan to use hand-held, open-flame candles. The letter must be signed by a church representative of any Hutchinson congregation that plans on a candlelight service and by a member of the City Council.
As people put in extra hours just before Christmas shopping, shoveling, cooking and (most of all) working, area churches remind people to take time. Time for Christians to prepare their hearts for the coming of Christ.
Some might say one of Hutchinson’s gentle angels has moved on. Retired teacher and long-time community volunteer Bernard Schepers, 74, died Dec. 14. “He was a gentle man, concerned about people — young people, like his students, and adults,” said Art Barsness, long-time friend from college days and fellow career teacher at Hutchinson High School. Marge Clasen, co-volunteer of St. A’s youth newsletter, agreed. “He was deeply involved and committed to the church. Bernie was the kind of person who made everyone feel important. He listened. He always had something positive or supportive to say.”