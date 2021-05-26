125 YEARS AGO: 1896
Corn planting is finished.
For the first time in years, a steamboat went up the Minnesota River as far as Le Sueur.
Robert Quade says that the way fish are being slaughtered in Lake Marion is infamous, but the work was not by farmers around the lake. People from towns waded into the grass and weeds where the fish were spawning and killed hundreds of them with clubs and pitchforks.
Croquet will be a great game in Hutchinson this season. The Scrubs have prepared grounds in South Park and the Silver Tips will practice on the grounds west of Griffin’s livery barn. The two clubs will meet in frequent and desperate conflict several times during the season.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Dr. Arthur Benjamin, noted Minneapolis surgeon, former Hutchinson boy and graduate of Hutchinson High School, will give a talk at the Union Club on the need and purpose of a hospital in this community.
Out of 312 entries of butter in the state scoring contest, McLeod County got two of the first three prizes. A.C. Pietsch of Glencoe winning the first with a score of 96 1/2 and O.O. Vaughn of Brownton was third with 96.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
McLeod County had 55 casualties in World War II, according to a tabulation made by Chris Betker, Veterans Services officer. Twenty-two of the casualties had a Hutchinson address. Others are distributed over the county.
Under the terms of the new Selective Service law passed when the original act expired on May 15, there are few if any men in McLeod County who will fit into the category making them eligible for all. No one will be sent up for induction as the draft board didn’t find a single 1-A man eligible for induction.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Although unseasonal snow flurries put a trace of snow on the ground, they failed to clamp the lid on groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Hutchinson Area Vocational Technical School.
The search is still on for the tomcat that scratched two Hutchinson youth, who now face a series of rabies shots if the animal is not found. The cat entered a home and bit the babysitter and a child.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Like a glacier, efforts by Word of Life Outreach Center to construct a new church and school in Hutchinson continued to grind slowly forward at the recent meeting of the Hutchinson City Council. Word of Life representatives, who have become regular council meeting attendees, came before the council again to ask for permission to proceed with its project. And once again, council members said they supported the church’s plans but wanted all the formal documents signed, sealed and delivered before giving their full approval.
Howard Christensen only had a ninth-grade education, but his family and friends say that he had wisdom beyond what could be learned in a classroom. Howard died on May 2 at the age of 76. But while he was alive, Howard never waited for life to happen to him. A lifelong resident of McLeod County, Howard was a mainstay in local government and served as a county commissioner for 12 years. He took a special interest in the boys and girls group home, served on the Welfare Board, the Soil and Conservation Board, and was a member of the Agricultural Association for 50 years, along with many other public service groups.
The final buzzer might not be ringing for Hutchinson High School’s Grady Rostberg, but the school bell is. Come June, school is through for the 34-year math and physical education teacher. After 27 years walking Hutchinson halls, Rostberg has decided to retire. He will continue as the head Tiger football coach, at least for next year.
Hutchinson Technology Inc. has announced that its board of directors has appointed the company’s president and chief operating officer, Wayne Fortune, as chief executive officer, succeeding Jeff Green, who remains chairman of the board.
People’s Platform: My say on male strippers is this: I went and had a good time — my first time. If I didn’t like it, I could have left, the doors weren’t locked. My husband didn’t care, so why should other people? Hank Williams says in a song, “If you mind your own business you wouldn’t be minding mine.”
What are people reading? “The Green Mile: The Two Dead Girls” by Stephen King; “Snow Falling on Cedars” by David Guterson; “The Rainmaker” by John Grisham; “Mind Prey” by John Sandford; and “The Glass Lake” by Maeve Binchy.