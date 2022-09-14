Randy Rose rehab

Rebuilding muscle after more than a month in the hospital is just part of the recovery process for Randy Rose of Glencoe after a near fatal tractor accident June 27, 1997, at the Dairyland Grand National Tractor pull in Tomah, Wisconsin. Rose was aboard his Super Stock 3688 International tractor when the skid began to bounce. “Usually you can drive out of it, but I got caught,” Rose said. The last thing he remembers is the front end of the 7,500-pound tractor flying up in the air. He ended up pinned underneath the tractor. Pictured is physical therapist Marne Reiner, right, who helps Rose with his technique, as assistant Jenni Schneider offers support.

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

The latest gold discovery is in the country north of Lake Superior. Dirt there is said to yield $300 to a ton.

