125 YEARS AGO: 1897
The latest gold discovery is in the country north of Lake Superior. Dirt there is said to yield $300 to a ton.
The Hutchinson Glove and Mitten Factory presents a busy appearance these days. Eight girls are employed now and the number will increase as business warrants.
On account of the fact that hog cholera exists in McLeod County and adjoining counties, the county fair management has decided that it will be best to declare the hog exhibit off. This action was strongly urged by the state board of health. This county is not infected yet to any extent but to be on the safe side and avoid all danger of the spread of this fearful disease through infection from any diseased swine, which might be brought to the fair, it was decided to take this action.
Ludweg Karels of New Germany, Carver County, shot and seriously wounded his son, Christian. The father and son quarreled over a cord of wood with the above result.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
With a blaze started in three different rooms, two downstairs and one upstairs, in a lonely Hale Town farm house, and with his two small children, a boy 12 and a girl 8, endeavoring to fight the flames, Frank Jogodzinski left the home and the children to their fate. He was arrested going to Silver Lake. Jogodzinski, nor privileged to visit his wife at her Hale Town home, returned from Minneapolis. The next morning, it is alleged, he started the fires and left to search for his wife. The young sister pumped water from the well and the big brother carried it to quench the downstairs fires, but the one upstairs got beyond his control. A threshing crew nearby came to his rescue, extinguishing the flames before the house was badly damaged. Jogodzinski’s bail is set at $5,000.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Leonard Fasching and Louis Thiemann, farmers living in the Winsted area, were reported in an improved condition at the Hutchinson Community Hospital after both men had been run over by a tractor. The men were in the act of attaching a manure scoop to a tractor while the motor was running. Both were lying on the ground, one on each side of the large front wheels, which had been equipped with mud chains. Suddenly the tractor jumped into forward gear and ran over both of them.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Jerry Notch of Hutchinson is a member of the cannoneer group called the Mutineers, which will be in competition at a cannon shoot Sept. 10 at Gopher Campfire. The group is made up of Roy Stoermann, Roy Notch, Jerry Notch and Joe Goerdt. Their firing piece is fashioned after the naval type used during the 1840s and 1860s on the USS Constitution.
Dean O’Borsky has begun duties in Hutchinson as assistant superintendent of police. The police chief-to-be came here from Osseo and has been a special investigator with the Minnesota Attorney General’s office.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
After nearly six hours of negotiations, the McLeod County Sheriff’s Department dispatchers settled on a contract with the county. The four union dispatchers represented by Law Enforcement Labor Services Local 52, had earlier issued a declaration to strike, but eventually settled on a contract similar to the one that they tentatively agreed to in April. The main revision to the contract is the shift differential for the dispatchers who work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
A proposal to put the issue of whether Hutchinson should use a mail ballot for referendum elections is on the agenda for consideration by the Hutchinson City Council. The mail ballot referendum proposal is being supported by a citizen group called People Advocating Responsible Taxation, or PART, whose leaders are Michael Ribich and Michael Campa. If the council agrees, the issue of whether to use mail ballots could be put to the Hutchinson residents during the city elections in November.
Joyce Young of Hutchinson received special recognition for her many contributions to the local arts community during this year’s meeting of the Minnesota States Art Board. Young was one of 18 recipients of the award, selected by the Arts Board, with assistance from the Southwest Minnesota Arts & Humanities Council.