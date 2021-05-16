125 YEARS AGO: 1896
From the Windom Reporter: A box of strawberries is worth more than a bushel of potatoes, and it would break a millionaire to buy sugar to sweet them.
From the Buffalo Journal: It is estimated that there are in America a million tramps and a fallen woman to every tramp. What an awful commentary on the humanity of this glorious age.
Apostrophes and cuss words referring to the weather have begun. The rich have put on their summer underwear and the newspapermen have put on their “nit” underclothes. The park commission has met, elected Fred Ives, president, and A.A. McRae, secretary, and petitioned the council for hammocks. Verdure is growing faster than gossip, and nature, farmers and bicyclists are wearing artistic and spontaneous smiles.
The assessors of McLeod County at their recent meeting agreed to assess as near as possible to the averages left by the state board of equalization, on both real estate and personal property. Horses, mules and asses: one year old, $10; two years old, $10; and three years or older, $30. Cattle: one year old, $5; two years, $8; cows, $10; wagons, carriages, bicycles, sleighs and other vehicles, $13; sewing and knitting machines, $5; and piano-fortes, $91.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Arthur Voss was arrested by Sheriff Frank Klaus in Chicago on a charge of deserting his wife and two children. He was brought to Glencoe where bail was furnished. Voss had been in Hutchinson most of the week. Mrs. Voss had been employed as a housekeeper in several homes, but her problem has been a difficult one in caring and providing for her children.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
Warren B. Clay was elected mayor of Hutchinson, practically by unanimous vote of the people. He was unopposed as a result of the primary election when he received a total of 149 write-in votes. L.P. Sederstrom, who served five terms, declined to run again and made that announcement long before the primary.
The new parking ordinance adopted by the city council makes double parking on downtown streets illegal. The only time it will be legal to double park will be to load and unload eggs, flour, feeds, groceries and so on, and then only for the period of time needed for the actual loading or unloading.
The Hutchinson Municipal Electric Plant had a net income of $90,049.41 for the year ending March 31, the annual plant statement shows. This is an increase of more than $20,000 over the net income of the previous year.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Merchandise valued at $6,500 was taken when two Hutchinson business firms were burglarized during the weekend. Luedtke Implement and Four Seasons, separate businesses in one building along State Highway 7 East, were entered, according to McLeod County officials. The Luedtke firm was entered and overboard motors valued at $2,500 were taken. The Four Seasons lost outboard motors, a lawn mower and a small tractor with a mower were taken there. Value was set at $4,000.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Robert Windel from Havre, Montana, will be the new superintendent of Hutchinson Public Schools beginning July 1. The Hutchinson Board of Education offered Windel a three-year contract, and he accepted. “I look forward to joining your good, quality education team that has a lot of exciting challenges ahead, and obviously, becoming part of the community,” Windel said.
Thanks to the Family Pledge for Summer Ice group, the Hutchinson Civic Arena should be a year-round facility this summer. And thanks to the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission, the arena will now have better lighting and reduced energy costs. The MASC announced that Hutchinson was one of 15 communities to receive a $50,000 renovation grant through the Mighty Ducks program. The announcement came just months after the MASC rejected Hutchinson’s request for a renovation grant when it awarded its first group of recipients. “After the last time I wasn’t really encouraged,” said Marv Haugen, facilities and operations manager.
If all goes as planned, Aveyron Homes will open its fifth facility May 13 in Hutchinson, while at the same time continuing its downsizing efforts. How do you downsize while opening new facilities? By changing your model from one facility at 851 Dale St., where up to 14 residents lived to community-licensed homes for four clients each.