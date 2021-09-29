125 YEARS AGO: 1896
Congressman Joel Heatwole is a good fellow and as handsome as a peach. We all like him. Had he allowed the money kings and trusts to whip him into line on the gold standard, the Leader might be supporting him for Congress this year.
The bicycle thief has struck Hutchinson. An old-style safety was stolen from W.J. Ives’ yard. Lock up your wheels.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
The 49th County Fair conducted under the auspices of the McLeod County Agricultural Association at Hutchinson is in full swing as this is written. It is the best fair ever — there is no question about that. The exhibits are large and complete, the races and other attractions are high class, and the night shows, with a half-hour display of fireworks, proved popular, there having been at least 1,500 people attending.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
The steel beams and girders for the new Leader building have arrived by truck and Miller & Miller has erected them. Each of the large beams weighs in the neighborhood of 3,000 pounds, and the total steel shipment brought out by truck was 27,000 pounds.
Meat market levels in Hutchinson closely resemble Mother Hubbard’s cupboard. The situation looks pretty dark, although none of the meat markets in town expect to get to the point where there is absolutely nothing to be had. The quota of meat that the markets are legally allowed to process has been cut down to the 1944 level, but meat stocks are lower than in that year because meat packing plants are unable to supply anything.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
A $200,000 item in a near $7 million proposed 1971-72 budget for School District 423 had another go-around at the School Board meeting. The $200,000, which is a new item to the 1970-21 budget, was the object of some questioning at a public budget hearing. Listed as a building fund, the $200,000 was put into the current fiscal year’s budget in October 1970 prior to the November 1970 school bond issue. Use of the $200,000 was originally designated towards payment on the bonds and interest for the building program, which consisted of a new Hutchinson Area Vocation Technical school after voters rejected the new high school and renovated elementary school portion of the bond issue.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Coke it is. Viking Coca-Cola will be the exclusive beverage at Hutchinson High School. In exchange for a 10-year contract and some advertising space, the pop vendor will contribute $68,000 in cash to help the school purchase electronic equipment for the athletic program, plus a general information outdoor marquee.
Robert Peters nurtured a 73-pound watermelon in his rural Hutchinson garden. “This is the biggest I’ve ever raised,” Peters said. “I’ve grown them for many years. They were good this year because they like a dry season. They seem to do better when it is dry and hot.” Peters said he had a number of other watermelons in the 20- to 25-pound range. “They are really sweet this year,” he added.
The 14th annual 1996 Minnesota State Team Bowling Tournament recently took place at Brunswick Lanes in Eden Prairie. There were 708 teams in the tournament with 3,540 bowlers. In Class C, with 197 teams competing, “Dream Team 3” of Ryan Dolezel, Ryan Ewert, Tyler Powell, Tory Wylie and Brady Plaisance won the state championship and each received a $500 scholarship, a state champion patch and a first-place plaque.
People’s Platform: In regard to the person who called in about the junior-senior egg wars. You probably just can’t accept that your child isn’t the perfect angel that you think she is.
People’s Platform: Hutchinson gas and electric used to offer a free service of checking gas furnaces for safety. Then, because heating and plumbing (businesses) complained about taking their jobs, the gas company quit doing it all together. I think that if enough of us complained, we could get the free service back. The gas company isn’t taking any repair jobs away, it’s just offering safety.
You Asked: Why doesn’t the post office have to comply with the American Disabilities Act and make the building wheelchair accessible for the handicapped? According to Hutchinson Postmaster Dean Wood, The Hutchinson Post Office is designated as a historic building and can’t be changed, according to U.S. postal officials. Therefore, no changes are planned for accessibility. Other outlets in the community including More 4 and Cash Wise provide everything the post office offers except express mail and registered mail service.