125 YEARS AGO: 1897
Some of our school boys went out to a chopping bee at Frank Rotzien’s recently. There are still some trees standing.
A new business firm, which we predict will be an important and beneficial one to Hutchinson, is the Hutchinson Furnace Company. D.S. White, a practical mechanic, inventor and builder of furnaces, is one member of the firm and L.A. Ritter, the other. They will build furnaces right here in Hutchinson and are contemplating the occupation of the old Sumner foundry.
One of the prettiest sights in Hutchinson is a family of about a dozen or more large bush-tailed grey squirrels, which make their home about the residence and are the special pets of Mrs. Ellen Harrington. When their supply of provisions runs short, they assemble in an oak tree near her window and keep up an incessant chattering until she responds with a donation of nuts or bread.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Being lost in a blizzard for about two hours and driving aimlessly about a field on the M.P. Jorgenson farm, three miles northeast of Hutchinson, was a harrowing experience for Mrs. Ellery Williams and Arthur Anderson of Bear Lake. Mr. Anderson driving his team and accompanied by Mrs. Williams, a neighbor, left town for Bear Lake about 5 o’clock in the afternoon. Although the storm was blinding everything, their drive went well until they reached a point about 3 miles out of town. Here the team left the road at a turn and went into the open field at the Jorgenson farm. Mr. Anderson soon realized he was lost and gave the reins to Mrs. Williams and got out to lead the team. Finally he ran into a fence and, following that to the right a few rods, located the road in that manner. Both he and the horses were nearly exhausted when they arrived at the Swan Olson farm, where they were able to make a stop for the purpose of getting warm and resting.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
The Hutchinson Telephone Company recorded an all-time high in the volume of traffic handled per day when some 13,127 calls passed through the exchange, Warren Clay, manager of the company announced. In a breakdown of the figures, an average of 6.8 calls were made during the day from each telephone, including both rural and city phones. When the volume of calls maintains itself at a near normal level, from 11,000 to 12,000 calls are transmitted during the day through the exchange.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
The man who will most likely represent Hutchinson and McLeod County in the Minnesota Senate next session visited the county to get acquainted. He is George Pillsbury of Wayzata, a conservative who is completing his first term as senator of the old 33rd District. Now under the reapportionment plan handed down by the federal court last month, he is the only incumbent in the new district, which includes McLeod and Carver counties and parts of western Hennepin County.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
People’s Platform: Congratulations to the city of Hutchinson and John Rodeberg, city engineer. They’ve got this in the mail now about allowing the left turn on the signals on Main Street, which will be a real life-saver, if nothing else. Traffic is clogging up all the time. This way they will be able to at least get out of the line of traffic. Of course, we may have a few fender bumps and benders in the middle of the intersection — everybody wants to be first, but time will tell. Thank you.
Not only does Jacob Dostal like to color pictures, he’s good at it. The first-grade student at Our Savior’s Lutheran School recently won the District 2 coloring contest for the VFW Post 906 and Auxiliary. The theme was “We’d Do Anything for this Country.” Dostal had advanced from the school and local competitions to become district champion. He competed with several other students from parochial and public schools, including all the students in Miss Haberkamp’s class. This is the final level of competition.
Nancy Prochnow shot a hole-in-one while paired with her husband, Bob, at the Playa Dorado Golf Club in Puerta Plata in the Dominican Republic. Nancy aced the 136-yard No. 7 hole using a seven wood. The hole-in-one was Nancy’s first in her 40-year golfing career. What made the feat even more remarkable was that Nancy underwent back surgery on July 21, 1996. She had not played one round of golf until the Prochnows arrived in the Dominican Republic on Jan. 20.