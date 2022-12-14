Our Savior's students

Working with buddies can develop wonderful things. At Our Savior’s Lutheran School in Hutchinson, kindergarten students and fifth- and sixth-grade students partner up twice a month to develop relationships and have some fun. This month — December 1997 — from left, Jacob Brusehaver, Katie Hoversten, Jesse Schweizer and Amber Ave-Lallemant are among friends who put their building skills and temptation strategies to the test while creating gingerbread houses.

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

Another fire! Hutchinson’s school building burned down. The janitor was repairing a desk in one of the rooms about 9:30 a.m. when he smelled smoke. Running at once into the basement, he discovered the ceiling afire. At the same time smoke began to issue through all the rooms of the building, through the floors, ceiled walls and air shafts. The alarm was at once sounded by ringing the school bell and the fire department responded and had water on in a very short time, but the fire being all through the building inside the walls and partitions, its progress could not be checked.

