Another fire! Hutchinson’s school building burned down. The janitor was repairing a desk in one of the rooms about 9:30 a.m. when he smelled smoke. Running at once into the basement, he discovered the ceiling afire. At the same time smoke began to issue through all the rooms of the building, through the floors, ceiled walls and air shafts. The alarm was at once sounded by ringing the school bell and the fire department responded and had water on in a very short time, but the fire being all through the building inside the walls and partitions, its progress could not be checked.
A raid made on a Hale Town farm brought results when John Knoll, farmer, was taken to Glencoe, before Judge Hassan, where he had pleaded guilty to a charge of making moonshine and was released on $200 bail. Knoll is to appear before Judge Tifft for sentencing. The raid was conducted by Deputy Sheriff Charles Kuester and Constable Walter Swanson, upon advice received at the office of County Attorney William McNelly. Upon arriving at the house, the raiders were told by Mrs. Knoll that the only mash on the premises was that cooking on a small stove in the basement. A search of the house, however, revealed more material in an upstairs room, where another stove was cooking the stuff. The Knolls are elderly folks, the man being about 50 years of age.
A new parlor game, called “Buffalo” has been invented by a local man, Paul Haughey, in charge of the bindery at Maplewood Academy, and more than 2,200 sets have been sold in all parts of the country. It is a game, says Haughey, which is the life of the party wherever it is played. Resembling “Pit,” it creates plenty of excitement. Haughey is also planning to put another game on the market, having to do with fowl and animals.
Hutchinson is now in the throws of the most intensive pre-Christmas buying splurge seen in a generation, in the opinion of most downtown merchants whose shops have been the gathering place for crowds since Thanksgiving, and not one merchant was wearing a long face or wasting time in self-pity over being overworked during the rush days.
I am having a nice time at story hour. I have been a good girl. Merry Christmas. How is it at the North Pole? I like the Smart Pants doll you gave me. I like you Santa. This is what I want — velvet doll, Barbie doll house, don’t blow your top, merry-go-round.
P.S. I’m 4. My sister, Karla, wrote this for me.
Harry Bingenheimer, who died Monday, Dec. 8, at Hutchinson’s Burns Manor Nursing Home, was proud to be one of the first doughboys to sign up with the newly organized American Legion in 1919 even though he never had to set foot on France’s moon-scaped battlefields. “I joined the Legion as soon as we got out, and I’ve been a member ever since,” he said in an earlier Leader story. “To the best of my knowledge, Harry was the likely the last World War I vet in McLeod County,” said State Legion Commander Roger Olson. “I’ve known Harry since I got involved in the Legion 27 years ago. As the state commander, I had the privilege of giving him his 79th year membership card in August. Harry was also a member of 40&8 for 78 years.”
Cory Sauter, who recently completed his senior season as quarterback for the University of Minnesota football team, received All-Big 10 Academic honors for the fourth consecutive year. Sauter, a Hutchinson native, is also a 1997 GTE District 5 All-American.
It wasn’t that long ago that Sue Gerver and the board of directors were looking around town for a new home for Crow River Arts Inc. Now, they face a new challenge — replacing Gerver as executive director of CRAC. She submitted her resignation because her husband, Paul, has taken a new position effective Jan. 5 in Knoxville, Iowa. At this point, Gerver anticipates remaining in Hutchinson for the next couple of months or so to take care of personal business as well as participate in the selection of her replacement. “I’ve shed tears over this decision,” Gerver said. “I came to the realization that I’m not finished with my work here yet and that’s what makes it so difficult to leave.”
