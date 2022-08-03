1997 Hershey State Track and Field Team

Here are the nine Hutchinson athletes who on July 12, 1997, competed at the 1997 State Hershey Track and Field Meet in Pipestone. Hutchinson participants included Sara Daniels, Nathan Swift, Tony Mortenson, Paul Radloff, Gene Doherty, Nick Buytaert, David Winn, Kyle Schantzen and Danny Engwall.

 Leader archives

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

The whole country is wild over the reports of marvelous discoveries of gold in the Klondike region of Alaska. Every steamer to the north is loaded to the guard rails with eager adventurous gold seekers.

