125 YEARS AGO: 1897
The whole country is wild over the reports of marvelous discoveries of gold in the Klondike region of Alaska. Every steamer to the north is loaded to the guard rails with eager adventurous gold seekers.
Twine sold in Hutchinson by local dealers and shipped in by individual farmers this season amounts to the large amount of 191,000 pounds or about nine train car loads.
Our “esteemed contemporary,” the Hutchinson Independent has enlarged to seven columns a paper and will hereafter be published in two installments, four pages on Wednesday and four pages on Saturday. We are glad to see the paper come forward and take its place in this class as it now is in position to give both readers and advertisers more for their money. The publication in two separate parts is an experiment, which ought to prove advantageous.
The mosquito is more in evidence this summer than for years past. He is on hand at all hours of the day or night and presents his bill with the persistence of a rent collector and makes himself nearly as obnoxious. Out-of-door enjoyment of evenings is out of the question.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
In Hutchinson’s midst, literally and poetically, stands an institution, which is deserving of the best support this city can give it — the Hutchinson Public Library. Last year, it circulated nearly 20,000 books. Deserving as it is, it exists year after year on about a $2,000 annual appropriation, including a $400 appropriation for books, all divided among classes from the children just learning to read through grades, high schools, college, adult fiction as well as technical and reference books. If any of the Leader readers attempted in the past year to add to his library, he knows how far $400 would go toward supplying the demands of a growing institution, circulating nearly 20,000 books a year to 1,500 people.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Richard Chastek, about 37, of Biscay, had the miraculous experience of a heavy tractor running over him and escaping without serious injury. Although he was hospitalized here for 24 hours, no serious injuries appeared, and he escaped with three or four long cuts in his scalp.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Formation of an ambassador-type group of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce moved a step closer when about 20 young businessmen in Hutchinson attended a meeting at Hutchinson City Hall. Ken Santelman, vice president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce, conducted the meeting and got a positive response from the young men attending when asked if such a group could function in Hutchinson.
Hutchinson’s 3M employees are playing a role in the record-setting sale of video recording tape to the British Broadcasting Corporation, or BBC. Thousands of reels of Scotch brand 400 videotape, all manufactured at the Hutchinson plant are being delivered to the BBC during the next 12 months. It is the largest single order ever received by 3M United Kingdom from industry.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
County farmers turned out in large numbers to object to a proposed feedlot ordinance they claim is too restrictive and stacked against family farms. The informational meeting in front of the county feedlot committee had a much different tone than recent discussions involving Prairie Run, a large hog operation proposal that was denied by the McLeod County Board. “I find it ironic that people like (the smell) of pork chops and steaks but not the smell of pigs and cows,” said Paul Wright, who farms in Lynn Township. ‘We need the ordinance to be more farmer friendly.”
A Crow River chapter of the Professional Secretaries International has been organized in Hutchinson. It will provide a network of professional contacts and mutual support to secretaries. The group had its first meeting recently with 12 members attending.
Liz Krasean, a cancer survivor for 18 years, founded the Hutchinson Relay for Life in 1993. She with other survivors kicked off the 1997 Relay at West River Park. It was also Krasean’s 70th birthday.