125 YEARS AGO: 1897
Wood is always a legal tender at this office. Bring it along to the Leader.
E.H. McLeod has changed the name of the Stewart paper and calls it the Tribune. The first number under his proprietorship is on our desk, and as we predicted, it is a good newspaper. It will be independent in politics, according to the announcement, but judging from editorial utterances, will have strong Republican tendencies.
The Minnesota Valley Historical Society is preparing to erect monuments at various points to mark the location of U.S.-Dakota War events. The society might well be extended to include this county as there are a number of places of historical interest right here in our midst, or another society might be formed for that purpose and mark the place where Little Crow fell and other points of interest.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
There is not much sign of hard times in the bank deposits in the county as shown by the Dec. 31 call. On that date the total of deposits in the 20 banks of the county was $7,621,629.18, only $524,097.38 less than the high mark of Dec. 1920.
John Tessmer caught a 4-pound pickerel at Lake Hook. There is nothing unusual about that. Thousands of pickerel have been hauled out of that lake this winter, and one weighing 4 pounds is very ordinary in size. But here’s the thing, which makes the fact worthy of publication, when Mr. Tessmer cleaned this fish he found in its “innards” 31 sunfish of various sizes, from three-quarters of an inch in length to more than 2 inches. He left them for the doubting Thomases to see at Eheim’s barbershop.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
The Minnesota Western Railroad has filed an application to discontinue its passenger service, eliminating the train between Minneapolis and Gluek, through Hutchinson. This would also eliminate the mail service the towns along this line now have. The train comes through Hutchinson from Minneapolis at 7:45 in the evening and arrives here on the return trip at 7:15 in the morning.
Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing Co. will start production in its Hutchinson plant by Feb. 1, with employees to be added as rapidly as machines can be installed. The local plant will be a complete unit, rewinding and packaging Scotch tape for the trade.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
The stork won a race involving a snowplow, neighbors, and a father trying to get a car going in sub-zero temperatures in the wake of the recent snowstorm near Cedar Mills. A 10-pound girl was delivered at 2:25 a.m. by Mrs. Mike (Mildred) Folsom at her home in what her physician terms a “routine home delivery.” Mother and daughter, now sharing a room at Hutchinson Community Hospital, are doing fine, according to Dr. Robert Hegrenes, who assisted before and after the delivery via telephone instructions. An ambulance and another snowplow became part of the story after the birth. Mrs. Folsom, who has 10 other children, said she had no indications during the day that labor would begin. The baby arrived about two weeks early. Mrs. Folsom knew about 1:15 a.m. that she was going to deliver. They called the doctor and for a township snowplow to open the roads. They called neighbors Mr. and Mrs. Donald Schlueter, who walked across the road to assist.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has announced that legislation going into effect on Feb. 1 will require young drivers who have received a permit to wait six months before taking the road test for a Minnesota driver’s license. The law applies to novice drivers younger than age 18.
Members of the Crow River Sno Pro’s Snowmobile Club are asking for help in keeping McLeod County’s 90-plus miles of trails in good riding condition. “The maintenance on the groomer has been very tough this year,” said Butch Hausladen of the Crow River Snow Pro’s. “We’ve already spent $9,000 on it this season because of the windy conditions and having to knock down so many drifts is hard on equipment.”
The Ron Schuth family of Plato won the $400,000 Country Home magazine house that was on display at the Mall of America over the holidays. “It was exciting at first,” Ron said, “but then I thought, ‘I bet the IRS is going to call me and want a check.’” The Schuths eventually decided to sell the house to a builder to pay the taxes on the prize and to keep the furnishings that went along with it.