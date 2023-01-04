1997 Middle School Geography Bee

Call him the champion of the world — or at least its geography as known in Hutchinson. Sixth-grader Matt Waage became master of Hutchinson Middle School geography in late December 1997 when he eeked out eighth-grader Adam Eberhardt in the championship round. Third place went to Anita Bor, back left, with a four place tie included Nils Hoeger-Lerdal and Kiley Cannon. This month, Waage will take another written test to qualify for the state competition.

 Leader archives

125 YEARS AGO: 1898

Herb Pierce, once of the Hutchinson boys and for the past 8 years a resident of Manitoba, has returned to Hutchinson with his family and will make his home here in the future. After leaving here he met with an accident, which cost him both feet. Since, we hear he has become famous as an expert skate and bicycle rider. He is engaged in the artificial limb business and travels the entire country.

