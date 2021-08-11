125 YEARS AGO: 1896
The wheat average for McLeod County will not be far from 12 bushels.
Hutchinson, which has ever been a Republican stronghold, now has what may fairly be denominated a contracted Currency Club, an organization composed of good fellows who have, almost without exception, been lifelong Republicans. They are now preparing to gulp down the dose and drink from the cup, which their old party, and in the days of Lincoln it was a noble party, say they must swallow or be labeled Populists. Anarchists, Free Silver Lunatics, Fools, Fakes or Frauds, these are the polite terms applied to those who oppose foreign and Wall Street control of this great republic.
The bill was $1.98 from Twin City School Supply Co. for kindergarten supplies.
For nearly 40 years, one party has been in charge of the state house and in its books, has managed the public timber and the public mineral lands, has run the finances and the patronage. It may be that the people of Minnesota will require a change in the fall of 1896.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Aug. 25-26 are the finally decided upon dates for the historical pageant of the Hutchinson community and McLeod County. A cast of 500 or more will be required to complete the cast for this mammoth production. The scenario has already been written and in the pageant will be depicted every event of importance in history of the community, including the attack on the stockade in Hutchinson on the memorable September day in 1862, the burning of the Pendergast Academy, the coming of the railroad and other important events.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
Dedication of the Hutchinson airport under most favorable weather conditions drew the largest crowd ever to visit this community in one afternoon. Estimates place the number of people to see at least part of the show at 25,000 and this we believe is conservative. More than half this number drove into the airport grounds and parked their cars. There was room for 4,480 cars and in the 16 rows of 280 cars, each marked off, and this field was filled at one time during the afternoon. Eight cases of butter were given away as dedication prizes, the cartons each containing 30 pounds.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
It'll be skies on dirt when snowmobile races are staged as a Grandstand show at the McLeod County Fair Aug. 21. It's a new feature of the fair this year. The snowmobile exhibition will be staged as drag races with machines traveling less than an eighth of a mile on the dirt track in front of the Grandstand.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
The liberal senator from Minnesota has found some middle ground with law enforcement in the Hutchinson area. U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone paid a visit to the area Aug. 7, mainly to talk to law enforcement officials about the federal government's COPS FAST grant, an effort to improve community policing and to put more officers on the streets.
The old Coca-Cola bottling plant along State Highway 15 South has undergone a metamorphosis, but everyone has noticed. "People still stop by to drop their bottles off," said Paula Howard, operations manager at South Central Industries. The old Coke building no longer houses bottles. It's now home to SCI, a private, nonprofit job training center for people with disabilities.
A mock disaster drill was conducted Aug. 10 at the North Plant at 3M as a test of the company's emergency readiness. The hypothetical scenario included an explosion that resulted in at least nine injuries to employees. The building was evacuated and emergency personnel that participated in the drill included the 3M Emergency Squad, Hutchinson police and fire departments, and ambulance crews from Hutchinson and Silver Lake. The Life Link Helicopter also participated.
People's Platform: I can't believe the letters in the Leader that mock city leaders for abolishing the police K-9 program. These people should wake up and accept the change. Why should one police officer get to bring his pet to work and not the others. What's next — a police cat? Maybe even a gerbil. I've seen a picture of K-9 Don, and I believe he's ferocious. What would have happened if he'd escaped from his handler and bit someone? Let's support our city leaders in their decision.
Drinking while boating can be as dangerous as drinking while driving. Take care and take care.