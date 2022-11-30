1952 HHS state wrestling team

Hutchinson High School wrestling celebrated its 50th anniversary in November 1997. As part of a special commemorative section, this photo was included. While Milan Retzlaff was the first wrestler from Hutchinson to ever qualify for the state tournament, this quartet was the first to go as a group. Pictured are, front row, Neil Jergens and Gerald Karstens; back row, Ken Fratzke and Roger Karstens. They qualified for the state tournament in 1951 and had the chance to wrestle at Williams Arena.

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

The foundry is turning out about 25 sets of bobsleighs weekly and is increasing the output as fast as possible. It seems almost impossible to keep up with orders.

