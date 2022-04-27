125 YEARS AGO: 1897
An excursion trip was made by a steamer on the Minnesota River. It has been a rare thing for years to see such a crat on the river and it is 30 years since a regular line of boats plied the stream between Mankato and St. Paul.
This is the time of year when women become possessed of that species of insanity known as housecleaning mania and men goeth home to find furniture piled promiscuously in the front yard, a smell of soap and paint pervading the house and a handout in the woodshed instead of dinner.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Minnesota returned to its 86 counties over $3 for every dollar paid them as state taxes during the calendar year of 1921. McLeod County paid to the state as a direct state tax $99,542.73. It received from the state treasury during 1921, $83,102.21 as direct payment.
Funeral services for Pvt. Fred Studeman Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Studeman of Hutchinson, took place on the spacious high school lawn. It was largely attended and very impressive. The body with military escort arrived in Hutchinson earlier in the week. Studeman gave his life in the service of his country, having been killed in action on Armistice Day — Nov 11, 1918 — in France.
Andy Olson of Hutchinson Electric Service Co., is a pioneer in the radiophone field. Olson received and installed the first radio receiving set to be put in Hutchinson and the store of the company has been a popular place since that time. Olson had a Westinghouse set ordered for some time but the company had not been able to deliver. Static electricity has interfered with the efficiency of the set to a considerable extent, and it is possible that the condition will last through the summer months.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
The chest X-ray mobile unit, which began its survey of McLeod County residents in an effort to stamp out tuberculosis, will make its first stop in Hutchinson where the unit will be available throughout the week.
Grant Knutson, a junior at Hutchinson High School, was awarded first place in the original oratorical contest sponsored by the Future Farmers of America at the Morris Farm School. Grant is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Axel Knutson who live near Heatwole.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Company A, 682nd Battalion, Minnesota National Guard unit in Hutchinson, isn’t being activated and sent anywhere, says 1st Lt. Lawrence Crosse of Gibbon. The 130-man unit will load its vehicles and depart for a brief time, returning for some riot control practice. The drill is part of routine training.
Neil Wegner, a 21-year-old Hutchinson student, hit the road to carry out a national presidential campaign with posters, badges, pencils and more — all on a $50 budget. He’s obviously not seeking the office of president of the United States. The first-year accounting student at Hutchinson Area Vocational Technical Institute is seeking the presidency of the National Office Education Association post-secondary division, which is conducting its annual convention in Columbus, Ohio.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
A petition with more than 270 names states clear student preference: These high school students want the health curriculum to include all the information it can and they want health teacher Bruce Eckhart to remain in the health classroom. “This isn’t a demand, we just don’t want to be left out of any decision,” said Megan Kimball, a junior at Hutchinson High School. She told the Board of Education that she led the rally for support because she had heard Eckhart might not teach health next year.
Workers with United Building Center’s Hutchinson lumberyard unloaded 90 tons of steel re-rods delivered by Dakota Rail. The shipment, only the second the lumberyard has received by rail in the past 12 years, came from a steel mill in Plymouth, Utah. United presold the load to area contractors. If put end to end, the 13,000 rods would stretch 49 miles.
People’s Platform: The recent news about cutting a deal with tobacco companies is similar to cutting a deal with drug lords. I think we should all contact our congressmen and let them know what we think about such a crime.