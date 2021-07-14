125 YEARS AGO: 1896
The people of Minnesota will have the chance to say next November whether unscrupulous Jim Hill or honest John Lind shall be governor.
F.L. Stocking will — he says — commence a suit against the city for $5,000 for damages to his property and his feelings, caused by his place east of town being used as a dumping ground for refuse.
Supt. Billings of the waterworks will proceed to enforce the waterworks ordinance and all citizens who violate the rules will be cut off. A good many who use city water seem to think that the ordinance was passed just for fun. They are mistaken. They had better read the ordinance at once for so many are using water after 9 o'clock at night when the tank should be full for fire protection. From now on, the citizens who think they can abuse this privilege with impunity will be made to understand that the ordinance means exactly what it says.
A run that has become popular among our city's cyclists is one leading south on Main Street from H.I. Clay's barber shop as far as the cemetery and then running east and going a few rods. A portion of Hair Cut Lane is also taken in and then coming across the flat back to the starting place making a distance of one 1-6/10 mile. The ride is no doubt as pretty as can be found here and is known as Kelly's Run.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
P.T. Mullens, secretary of School District 79 — the "Cloverdale" School, about two miles northeast of Hutchinson, reports that the school house in that district has been put to a use for which it was not intended and wishes the fact be brought to the attention of the mothers of the community. Mullens had been suspicious, but recently he was walking up to the corner on the Silver Lake Road past the schoolhouse to his home and noticed an automobile standing beside the schoolhouse. On investigating he saw a man standing on the running board of a car who on being questioned would give no information as to who or what he was doing. As he was leaving another man and a young woman came out of the basement of the schoolhouse. Mr. Mullens knew none of the three parties but ordered them to leave at once. It is certain that the District 79 schoolhouse is not the only place frequented by parties of this sort and it is hopeful mothers of the community will pinch themselves and wake up, with them rests the solution of the problem.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
People of McLeod County are continuing to buy U.S. savings bonds in substantial quantities. A tabulation made public showed that sales in McLeod County total $519,183 in the first six months of 1946.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
The critical water shortage, which developed in Hutchinson was averted when temporary repairs were made to pipe damage at the main well. A break in the main well pipes cut the pumping capacity of the city's water supply system to less than half. The main well, between Fourth and Fifth avenues northeast, had a 1,000 gallon per minute pumping capacity. Average daytime usage of water in the city is at least 1,500 gallons per minute and with temporary repairs, the present capacity is about 1,300 gallons per minute.
The Hutchinson City Council received two base bids for the winter holding vault at Oakland Cemetery. Apparently the low bidder was Damman Construction Co., Lester Prairie, at $23,081.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
With heavy earth-moving equipment already at work nearby, officials from Impressions Inc. and the city of Hutchinson participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking July 8 in the city's industrial park. Impressions, a St. Paul-based commercial printing and packaging company founded by Litchfield native Mark Jorgensen, plans to have its 53,500-square-foot facility built by December. The plant is on a 9.1-acre site just north of Hutchinson Utilities' new gas turbine-powered electricity-generating plant.
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints gathered on new ground where plans are being made to build a new chapel on School Road North, just east of Rotary Park and west of California Street. The Hutchinson branch has been meeting in a remodeled house at 146 Adams St. S. but has been growing over the past several years.
Hutchinson officials were notified that the state estimates there were 12,505 residents of the city in April 1995. Hutchinson's population in the 1990 census was 11,960. "We estimated that at the beginning of 1996 that Hutchinson is over 13,000," said Gary Plotz, city administrator. "The city has been growing at a rate of 2.5 % to 2.7% per year for nearly 30 years."