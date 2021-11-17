125 YEARS AGO: 1896
The 10th church in Hutchinson will soon be completed, giving the town a church for about every 225 people, placing the population at 2,250 on a basis of about a 250 increase since the census of 1890 when the population was 2,011. The name of the society to enjoy a tabernacle of its own is Bethania Norwegian-Danish M.E. Church. The building, which is on the corner of Second Avenue and Jefferson Street, will be dedicated Sunday, Nov. 29.
About 300 women voted for superintendent of schools.
Next Thursday is Thanksgiving, mostly for Republicans this year.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Armistice Day was observed with fitting exercises in Hutchinson. The large auditorium at the high school building was filled to overflowing and the exercises were carried out in a very impressive manner. In the neighborhood of 50 ex-service men in uniform, having previously gathered at the city hall and marched to the school house occupied with members of the Auxiliary reserved for them in the center of the room.
Laid to rest with honors a grateful nation could pay, America’s Unknown Hero from France was buried among the gallant dead in Arlington National Cemetery. The highest officers of the army and navy walked beside this coffin; none but the hands of his gallant comrades of the great war laid hands upon it. President Harding walked beside it to do him homage. Then with tender tribute, he swung into his oration, “As we return this poor clay to its mother soil, garlanded by love and covered with decorations that only nations can bestow, I can sense that prayers of our people, of all peoples, that this Armistice Day shall mark the beginning of a new and lasting era of peace on earth, good will among men.”
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
More than $4,000 of the cash Carl Mahe, 33-year-old highway worker, confessed to taking from the Tom Heenan farm on election day has been recovered by the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, aided by the Crime Bureau operatives. Mahe was arrested and is now in the county jail and has been bound over to the district court. The money, between $4,300 and $4,400, was in a black wallet in a pair of trousers hanging in a closet in the Heenan farm home. Mahe confessed to taking it while Mr. and Mrs. Heenan were out in the barn and he was cutting brush in their front yard where he could watch their movements.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
“It’s to be an experience,” said Mrs. Lillian Bleck of rural Stewart with reserved excitement as she and her husband, LeMoyne, made plans to make a guest appearance on WCCO Radio in Minneapolis. The Blecks will appear on the “Top of the Morning” show between 6 and 7 a.m. Nov. 22. “I don’t know what they’ll expect of us,” said Mrs. Bleck. “But I’ve clipped an REA news story to take along and give to Chuck Lilligren.” The Blecks will be overnight guests of the station at a downtown hotel and the on-air appearance will be part of the station’s Farm City Day observance, which will also include a remote broadcast from a farm and other special studio guests.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
A student at Hutchinson Middle School has been suspended and may be expelled as a result of bringing a weapon to school. The Hutchinson Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting to consider expelling the student. However, it is unclear whether all parties involved in the matter will be available for the meeting, according to Hutchinson Superintendent Bob Windel. The student brought an apparatus to school that was deemed a weapon. The “weapon” was not a gun.
In an angry repeat of a September County Board meeting, resident farmers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife representatives, and local Pheasants Forever members battled over 160 acres of land near Bakers Lake during a Penn Township meeting. McLeod County Pheasants Forever owns the land, and would like to sell it to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, a federal department similar to the DNR. However, local farmers forcefully expressed their opposition, their main concerns being the loss of agricultural land and the loss of tax money that would accompany the sale. The local fight over conservation land and agricultural land has exacerbated the animosity between government agencies and farmers in general.